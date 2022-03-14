iPhone 14: A16 chip rumored to be exclusive to Pro models

Hardly any device is surrounded by as many rumors as the iPhone 14 , with Ming-Chi Kuo leading the way by constantly spreading new information in the tech world. According to a tweet of the leaker, not all models of the series come with the latest chipsets. Especially the vanilla variants of the iPhone 14 could suffer from this.

New rumors about the iPhone 14 range stated that not all models are to receive the A16 chipset.

We can also expect for differences in the memory architecture.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, there is a turnaround at Apple. The difference between the standard version and the Pro edition of the iPhone could be even bigger in the future.

In a tweet, Kuo talks about the iPhone 14 Pro and the Pro Max getting the new A16 processor. The somewhat weaker variants - the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max - will continue to use the A15 SoC. If the rumors turn out to be true, the differences between the various versions will grow considerably. Moreover, the question would be to what extent the iPhone 14 offers an actual upgrade to the iPhone 13.

Only two Pro models would upgrade to the A16 processor, while the 14 & 14 Max will remain the A15. All four new models will likely come with 6GB RAM, with the difference being LPDDR 5 (14 Pro & 14 Pro Max) vs. LPDDR 4X (14 & 14 Max). https://t.co/tHcszIz6gX — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 13, 2022

Less performance than expected?

While all models are expected to have 6 GB of RAM, there could be further differences in the performance of the devices. The standard iPhone 14 is expected to continue using LPDDR-4X memory. In return, the Pro variant will get an upgrade to the LPDDR5 architecture. The newer DDR RAM is supposed to deliver up to 30% more performance than the previously used LPDDR 4X.

With this statement, Kuo does not agree with previous leaks about the memory size of the iPhone 14. According to Jeff Pu, Haitong International Securities, the new smartphones should have 8 GB of RAM. However, Pu is off the mark more often than some other analysts. While he correctly assumed the launch of the iPad Pro model with mini-LED in 2021, he was completely wrong about the launch of the HomePod with 3D sensors in 2019.

The leaker does not give any information about a possible reason for the different chip variants. On the one hand, the prevailing supply bottlenecks or manufacturing problems with the iPhone 14 could be possible. Or Apple could pursue a new strategy by wanting the Pro variants to differ even further from the standard version. However, we will have to wait and see for a definitive answer.

