iPhone 14 Pro to feature faster memory than the non-pro models

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max could feature another advantage over the standard variants. It was reported before that the pro models would get a faster type of RAM. However, it is only today that a fresh leak supports the previous claim.

The iPhone 14 Pro could boast a faster, newer LPDDR5 memory.

LPDDR5 memory is faster and more efficient than the current LPDDR4X on iPhone 13.

All models of iPhone 14 are rumored to feature 6GB of RAM.

According to DigiTimes, Apple is allegedly going to upgrade its iPhone 14 Pro (and Pro Max) with a different type of RAM. Whereas the current iPhone 13 Pro series uses 6GB LPDDR4X, the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro will take advantage of the newer LPDDR5, which is found on most gaming phones. In terms of performance, the latter is more efficient and faster while offering more flexibility in its technical structure.

Although the non-pro iPhone 14 models are said to come with the same 6GB of RAM as the higher end models, the pair will end up with the current LPDDR4X memory class that's been present since the iPhone 8. Irrespective of the type, the iPhone 14 should be faster compared to the current iPhone generation with 4GB of RAM.

What are the other advantages of iPhone 14 Pro versus the regular iPhone 14?

Not only will that pro variant arrive with a newer memory, but both are also heavily expected to sport the Apple A16 chipset. It is not known yet what the key differences are regarding speed and efficiency over the A15. Another rumored differentiating feature of the iPhone 14 Pro duo is the new 48MP main camera. If to happen, it will be one of the biggest leaps forward that we've seen in a while from the Apple iPhone lineup that was stuck with a 12MP sensor for years. But as y'all know: Megapixels ain't everything...

All these additions and changes on the unannounced iPhones may also mean a price hike. The 1TB storage option of the iPhone 14 Pro Max may eventually retail for around $1700 or more in the US.

Will you upgrade to iPhone 14 knowing these specs and pricing? Let us hear your thoughts.