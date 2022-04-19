iPhone 14 Lineup may see one new model, one model gone

Another week means another set of iPhone 14 leaks have arrived. This time we have reports that iPhone 14 Pro duo will get an upgraded lighting connector USB speed and a purported image showing molds of Apple's next iPhone series . According to that, we'll see one new model – and another one is gone.

TL;DR

Apple's iPhone 14 lineup may not offer a mini model this year – but a new variant instead.

Apple could upgrade the lightning connector speed to USB 3.0 on iPhone 14 Pro models.

USB 3.0 will offer up to 10x data transfer speed versus the current USB 2.0.

iPhone 14 molds indicate a missing mini model

Aside from the rumored pill-shaped punch hole and 48-megapixel camera, the iPhone 14 series is allegedly receiving a slight design makeover. A set of molds allegedly used for cases production has been spotted in China and may hint to the final models of Apple's iPhone 14 lineup.

iPhone 14 may launch in four sizes adding iPhone 14 Max and dropping the mini / © Weibo

Noticeably there are four models shown – but only two different screen sizes. It's the 5.4-inch iPhone 14 mini's size that's missing. This asserts that Apple could eventually drop the mini from the lineup due to the lackluster demand.

Most recommended: The best iPhones and Android smartphones you can buy right now

According to the leak, the iPhone 14 Max will replace the mini model while sharing the same 6.7-inch display size as the Pro Max. The vanilla iPhone 14 and the Pro model on the other side are said to have a 6.1-inch display. We'll know for sure once Apple announces their new iPhones in September 2022.

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max could use USB 3.0 standard

The second claim comes from an established Apple leaker. According to iDrop News, the iPhone 14 series will be – once again – stuck with a lightning connector instead of a USB-C port. However, the Cupertino company could upgrade the transfer speed of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max from USB 2.0 standard to a faster USB 3.0 level.

The USB 2.0 standard has a maximum transfer speed of 480 Mbps compared to USB 3.0 which is rated with 2.5 to 4.8 Gbps — that means a tenfold transfer speed increase.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 13 Mini Want a compact smartphone? The iPhone 13 mini could be the last of its size. To device database

Another benefit of having USB 3.0 interface is a support for higher power transfer from 0.5 to 0.9 amperes between supported devices. However, the USB 3.0 standard requires eight connectors instead of four. This is not a problem on the lightning connector since it currently utilizes eight connectors on its port.

In addition to more connectors and wires, a dedicated physical bus that supports the faster USB 3.0 interface is also needed. Possibly, that's one of the reasons why only the Pro models are said to get the upgrade for now.

Are you upgrading to iPhone 14 this year? Which size will you upgrade to? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.