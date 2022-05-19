iPhone 14, Airpods Pro 2, and the new Apple Watch announced this September 13?

The AirPods Pro 2, the iPhone 14 and a new range of Apple Watch Series should be announced at the upcoming Apple Keynote that is touted to happen this September 13, according to unofficial sources. We take stock of the available leaks and the most convincing rumors floating around.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro with refined looks still carries the Lightning port

An internal document that iDropNews had access to suggested that the upcoming Keynote that will reveal the iPhone 14 before the world when September 13, 2022, rolls around. The design of the next generation Apple smartphone should be more refined in nature and design. The trio of cameras behind should take up less space and be fully integrated into the front of the device, where there is a possibility of the front camera losing its notch, armed with a 45 MP resolution.

However, the iPhone 14 should not see any major changes when it comes to its charging capability as it will most probably still carry a Lightning port. Considering the evolution of raw material costs, the iPhone 14 Pro could cost slightly more (surprise, surprise!) than the $699 of the iPhone 13 at its launch.

AirPods Pro 2 will be even more connected

The AirPods are already getting old. By September this year, they will turn 3 years of age. Apple is expected to offer major hardware changes, health features and other notable software and hardware improvements in the next generation replacement. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that the new headphones will be able to offer lossless audio quality alongside Apple's ALAC audio codec. As for its price, we expect the €279 price tag to stick to the AirPods Pro 2, making it similar to the Airpods Pro when it was first released.

3 new Apple Watches?

Apple is expected to release an Apple Watch 8 version, a new SE 2 version, and a potentially groundbreaking Apple Watch with a more advanced design, of which the name remains a mystery. The successor to the Apple Watch SE could, according to a new rumor, bring about some major changes, including the Always-On-Display function. The Apple Watch Series 8 is also tipped to integrate a body temperature sensor.

What do you think of these new rumors? Are you excited about them, or would you give this generation of updated devices a miss? Let us know in the comments, and do remember to mark September 13 in your calendars!