Galaxy Z Fold 4/ Z Flip 4: Samsung to double storage at expense of price

SamMobile confirmed this rumor, where according to the Samsung-centric tech site, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will arrive in a 512GB configuration while the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be able to store up to 1TB of data.

I think you've all noticed that for several years now, expandable storage via a microSD slot has been a thing of the past on high-end smartphones. It is a rather counter-intuitive state of affairs when you think of flagships, where these fine technological marvels were specially designed to consume multimedia content and take 10-bit photos and 4K videos at 60 FPS, and yet miss out on the potential of large volume storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in a 1TB version. / © NextPit

The magic bullet from manufacturers is to offer several versions with different storage, but none of them are expandable. For instance, Samsung has released a variant of its Galaxy S22 Ultra with 1 TB of internal memory.

Logically, an increase in storage will result in a price increase. It is almost an inevitable law of nature. Currently, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are sold respectively $999 for the 128 GB variant and $1,049 for the 256 GB version. And we also know that the Galaxy S22 Ultra in 1TB is more expensive than the 512GB variant ($1,499 compared to $1,275).

We can therefore expect a similar potential price increase for the 512GB and 1TB versions of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. As SamMobile mentioned, Samsung should still retain the lower storage variants in order to make its overpriced foldable smartphones somewhat accessible to the masses.

What do you think about this choice of Samsung? Is the lack of storage really THE main obstacle to buying a foldable smartphone that costs more than $1,000?