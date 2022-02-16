Galaxy Z Fold 4 leak: New design, smaller battery?

Samsung has a firm grip on the foldable smartphone market with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. However, more and more companies are attacking this field, such as the Oppo Find N. Samsung seems to rely on a slightly different design to prove itself as the leader.

New leaks of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 have surfaced.

So far, there is talk of minor adjustments to the design.

The battery could be smaller than in the predecessor.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is supposed to be released this year! Samsung wants to tweak the design a bit and uses the Galaxy S22 Ultra as a model. Attentive NextPit readers now know what is coming: The Korean manufacturer wants to integrate the S Pen into the foldable. Due to the rather thin case, this was not possible in the predecessor models. You could only buy a protective case that had a recess for the S-Pen.

According to TheElec, Samsung now wants to design the upcoming foldable smartphone to accommodate the stylus. There are no official pictures at this point. However, Samsung is said to have already filed a patent in January that shows a possible solution. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be equipped with a magnetic recess that could hold the S-Pen both when closed and open.

In his post, Mark Peters also talks about a triple camera system with a periscope lens. A selfie camera is also said to be located underneath the panel. However, we will probably not know if Samsung decides in favor of this design until fall at the earliest. Of course, only if Samsung does not postpone the presentation.

Will the battery be smaller than previously assumed?

Such a design trick could lead to problems according to the well-known leaker Ice Universe. Samsung could save on the battery size to make room for the S Pen. Thus, the foldable is supposed to be powered by only 4,000 mAh. That is the same size as in the Galaxy S21 and would be a bit low for a foldable phone with two displays.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether one of the rumors will really come true. We are in a very early phase of the leaks. An adaptation of the design is definitely possible, but whether one should save on the battery size due to the S-Pen is the question of questions. Personally, I do not think Samsung will resort to such a method. The S Pen is not much use with such a small battery - because you will have to charge the smartphone for a few hours.

What do you think of the rumors? Do you think Samsung will reduce the battery size to make room for the S Pen? I am looking forward to your comments!