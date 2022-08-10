Galaxy Unpacked live stream: Here is how to watch it!

It's today: Samsung will show the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 at its Galaxy Unpacked event. We also expect the release of the new Galaxy Watch 5 series. And you can be watch everything in real time! Here is how to watch the Galaxy Unpacked live stream.

What : New Galaxy hardware from Samsung.

: New Galaxy hardware from Samsung. When : Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 9 a.m. ET.

: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 9 a.m. ET. Where: On Samsung's YouTube channel or on the Samsung official website.

How excited we have to be, since a lot has already been leaked, will become clear today. However, it is certain that the wait is over and Samsung will present new foldables at its Galaxy Unpacked today.

We're expecting both the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, which will inherit their predecessors, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. Beyond that, there are new wearables to marvel at. Or more concretely: There is the Galaxy Watch 5 in 40 and 44 mm versions, as well as a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. It is also rumored that the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will see the light of day at Samsung's event.

The product fireworks will probably be rounded off by the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and accessories like wristbands for the Watch as well as cases for the foldables.

This is how you can be there live

Do you want to see live if Samsung really shows all these devices or even pulls a surprise device out of the hat? Then you can do that by either visiting Samsung's website, Samsung's YouTube channel—or just stay here! As soon as Samsung publishes the link, we'll embed the stream here.