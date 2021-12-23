Galaxy S22 Ultra: We finally have the first official visuals

The launch of the Galaxy S22 series is coming soon. After many leaks, the first official visual has appeared. A leaked poster confirms the design of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22 Plus but especially the name of the Ultra model.

TL;DR

The design of the Galaxy S22 Ultra should be close to that of the Note series.

The S22 and S22 Plus will undergo minor changes.

The smartphones are expected to launch in February.

Samsung's Galaxy S22 line keeps fueling rumors. While leaks have announced the design of the S22 Ultra, a smaller battery on the S22 Plus, or even a new color for the S22, we had no official info until now. However, the first official visual showing the S22 Ultra and S22 Plus, has just appeared and seems to confirm some of these leaks.

Indeed, LetsGoDigital got its hands on a poster that is supposedly an official material from Samsung. The Dutch site does not cite its source but relies on the fact that the image resembles those "often used in public places, such as train stations, airports or on billboards along the roads.

The first official visual of the S22 Ultra / © LetsGoDigital

The released poster confirms the P-shaped camera module design on the back of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Also, Samsung is expected to keep its nomenclature. As a reminder, given the integration of the S Pen directly into the case and the closeness of the design to that of the latest Galaxy Note, rumors hinted at a name change to recall the Note series.

But no, there will be no Galaxy S22 Note or any other name of this kind, the next flagship from the Korean brand will be simply called Galaxy S22 Ultra. Also, we can see that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is in a new color mixing, apparently pink and purple.

On the other hand, the poster shows another smartphone alongside the Galaxy S22 Ultra. This is the S22 Plus, which is expected to have the same design as the base S22. The main difference would be the screen diagonal, which would be 6.55 inches for the Plus variant, as opposed to 6.06 for the standard model.

The camera module would be slightly modified from the previous generation. The Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus would have a photo module a little more rounded and less protruding, which would allow them to be more stable when placed on a table.

What do you think of the new Galaxy S22 Ultra design? Are you looking forward to the Galaxy S22 series? Let's discuss it in the comments.