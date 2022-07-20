First official visuals leaked of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4

Samsung has just confirmed that its Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will launch on August 10. And well-known leaker Evan Blass recently leaked the first official visuals of Samsung's two upcoming foldable smartphones.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be launched on August 10, 2022 in France

The smartphones will come in four colors: gray, purple, gold and light blue

We already know everything about Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphones before their launch, as usual. But this umpteenth leak—made by Evan Blass via the site 91mobiles—is the first to show official visuals, press images, of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

But apart from that, these images tell us almost nothing new about the upcoming foldable devices apart from their colors. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come in black, beige and green-gray. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will come in gray, purple, gold and light blue. Here, here, a crucial tidbit of information that I deliver with all my journalistic fiber.

Really not much changes compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3

As for the rest, we already know that both smartphones will have larger batteries than the previous generation, 120Hz Oled foldable displays and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoCs. But we've already mentioned many intriguing specs of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which I'll let you check out.

We also know that Samsung would consider an additional storage option for each model, offering a 1TB variant for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and a 512GB one for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, choices that would logically increase their price. On the other hand, we should not expect any big innovations on the photo and fast charging side.

In any case, these visuals do not reflect any major changes or notable novelties for Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphones. It remains to be seen whether the official presentation on August 10th will be a surprise, or not.

