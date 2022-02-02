Design of the iPhone 14: Does Apple steal the Google Pixel 6?

The iPhone 14 is one of the most awaited devices in 2022. The release might not take place until September, according to Apple, but the rumors are already piling up. The camera module in particular could change significantly - and remind us of an old acquaintance from the Android camp.

TL;DR

A new rumor shows a possible design of the iPhone 14 Pro.

The camera hump is strongly reminiscent of the Google Pixel 6.

The pictures also show the possible punch hole design.

Whether rumors or leaks, the tech world loves all kinds of conjecture - especially when it comes to the iPhone. The latest rumor now shows a possible design of the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro. These renders were produced by aaple_lab itself and summarize the latest leaks about the Apple smartphone. The change in the camera hump is particularly striking.

EXCLUSIVE! iPhone 14 Pro (September | 2022)



made by @aaple_lab | based on leaks



I'm not sure that the iPhone 14 Pro will look like this, but I've been told that we'll see something similar with some tweaks.#iPhone #Apple #iOS #AppleEvent #aaple_lab #iphone14pro pic.twitter.com/tLPKvrgOYy — apple lab (@aaple_lab) February 1, 2022

A wide camera bar can be seen, which could replace the square design of the predecessors. The horizontal arrangement of the sensors in the bar reminds us a bit of the Google Pixel 6. A few days ago, a leak appeared that confirmed the previous camera design. But according to the latest rumors, Apple wants to fundamentally change the design for the iPhone 14 and even do without the notch. Either way: It is still a long time until the iPhone 14 launch, so please take these rumors with a grain of salt!

The iPhone 14 Pro might change its well-known camera design! / © aaple_lab

The notch could also disappear

One of the top rumors about the upcoming Apple flagship is the disappearance of the notch. Thus, the iPhone 14 could get a punch hole design with the Face ID sensor technology embedded. However, the rumor does not necessarily meet with much opposition. However, if it turns out to be true and Apple uses a punch-hole in the future, the render images shown here are not that far-fetched.

Will the notch be replaced by a punch-hole design? / © aaple_lab

The leaker admits that he is unsure whether these images correspond to reality. They are based on the information he received about the design. However, according to his source, this could still change slightly. Let's wait for the further rumors about the upcoming Apple flagship, then we will surely be wiser. Then, we might be able to assess more realistically whether Apple is actually copying Google's camera design a bit.

What do you think of the rumor? Could the camera module really change? Let us know in the comments!