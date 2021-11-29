Cyber Monday Deal: Save over $100 on the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 , the latest smartwatch by Samsung is over 30% off in this Cyber Monday discount on Amazon. So now you can save up to $100 and get both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the charging dock for only $229.99. But hurry up: The deal will expire soon!

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 plus the Samsung Wireless Charger bundle is 32% off on Amazon.

This Cyber Monday Deal has at the time of publishing, about 12 hours left.

In our review, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 was praised by our editors as the best Android smartwatch.

What if I told you that you can grab one of the best Android smartwatches alongside a fast-charging wireless pad for about the same amount of money you would pay for an Apple Watch SE?

Yes, you heard me right! For around $230 you can get both one of the top smartwatches of the market and a quick charging wireless pad for a limited time on Amazon. Be quick, the Cyber Monday clock is ticking!

The LTE version of the Watch that is capable of making calls independently is also available in this discount for a total of $279.99!

Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm + Samsung Galaxy Fast Charger Pad Duo for $229.99:

Why buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Getting both of the devices with this bundle will save you an extra $41.99 compared to getting them independently even with a discount – so this is definitely a very good deal. Normally for the same amount, you would get only the smaller, 40mm version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Inside this bundle you are getting the larger 44mm version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 that was praised in our review by my colleague Benjamin Lucks.

More Information: Product Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Picture Good Seamless connectivity between Watch and smartphone

Very good AMOLED display

Beautiful user interface

Compact, lightweight, and high quality build

ECG, pulse, pulse oximeter, blood pressure, body composition sensors Bad Battery life is rather short

Some tracking features work only with Samsung devices

Not compatible with iPhones

Only 7.6 of 16 GB of memory is usable Rating Go to review

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is one of the best smartwatches on the market, with a vast array of features like ECG scanning, bioimpedance tracking, blood pressure tracking, and extensive sleep and sports monitoring.

From the Galaxy Watch 4 itself, you can reply to texts, make calls and even play games! The Samsung smartwatch really offers pretty much everything for half the price of the latest Apple Watch and in a stunning, sporty design.

To complement it, in this bundle we have an original Samsung Duo Wireless Fast Charger that is capable of super-fast charging speeds for all your Qi-compatible devices up to 9 Watts. With it, you will be able to charge both your smartphone and your smartwatch wirelessly at the same time: It has a dedicated slot for the smartwatch and a flat surface for all your other devices like earbud cases and other smartwatches that support the Qi standard.

The charger also comes with its power brick, so everything is ready to go as soon as you connect it without any hidden accessory expenses.

