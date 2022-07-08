Hot Amazon deal: Apple Watch Series 7... 18% off, options galore!

While nearly everyone awaits the arrival of the Watch Series 8 , the Apple Watch Series 7 is perhaps Apple's most advanced available right now. It features powerful sensors and apps, is highly customizable and very sturdy. There's also a plethora of supported apps and all of this can be had at an 18% discount on Amazon today.

Amazon is offering 18% off of the durable Apple Watch Series.

Originally offered at $399, with the discount, you'll pay only $329.

Vast choice of colors are available.

With so many supported applications and special features, this highly durable smartwatch is one of the best choices out there. This particular deal comes with almost too many options to count: Red Aluminum Case with a Red Band, Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band, Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band, Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band—and honestly, you can get the picture: there are literally 10 more schemes from which to choose!

This reputable smartwatch was just under $400, but Amazon is giving another 18% off, bringing the cost down to $329. Another lovely aspect to this deal are the offered styles—GPS, and GPS + Cellular, 41 mm and 45 mm sizes and all of those color combinations.

This discount has some unique offers like free returns and (naturally), free delivery.

What's so great about the Apple Watch Series 7?

This smartwatch series is surely the most advanced the tech giant has to offer right now. This sleek device has powerful health innovations and applications. It easily senses your blood oxygen and can even take an ECG. The Series 7 has a large, Always-On Retina display, making it very easy to see everything, without looking over your glasses like I have to do. This baby is super durable and it charges hella fast so you can get on the move.

If you want to really make it your own, the Series 7 is super easy to customize. It comes in a wide array of sizes and materials, with more than a dozen bands from which to choose—the way in which you can switch bands and customize your watch face really feel endless. The watch also lets you keep connected, so texting, calling the folks, listening to music and podcasts, chatting up Siri, and on and on, the Series 7 (GPS) works with your iPhone or Wi-Fi.

Not just a pretty face, it's also very helpful / © NextPit

Being mindful that Apple's Watch Series 7 is noted as being super-duper tough, there's the aluminum version of the Watch Series 7 which has Ion-X glass, but the stainless steel and titanium models get a nice sapphire crystal similar to that of Garmin's premium smartwatches.

Is this deal substantial enough for you or are you just going to hold out for the Apple Watch Series 8? What other offerings would you like to see our team cover during Prime Day? Reach out in the comments below - we love hearing from ya'll!