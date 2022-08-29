Apple's satellite connectivity to arrive on the Watch Pro?

Apple is heavily expected to introduce the much-awaited satellite connectivity with iPhone 14 . Unfortunately, the technology won't be ready on this year's new Watch Series 8 Pro . Instead, the new life-saving feature is estimated to arrive on the next generation Watch Pro model according to the latest report.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman doubles down on his previous allegations that the iPhone 14 will finally come with a new connectivity through his fresh newsletter. The notable leaker has also mentioned that the upcoming premium Apple smartwatch will not get the same advantage. However, the Cupertino company could ship it in the future version of the Watch Series Pro.

The reasons for the move were not specified. But there are several factors that are causing the delay in the feature to arrive late on the Watch Pro. One of them is that the vital hardware component required is still unripe for the Watch Pro. Furthermore, Apple may rely on a satellite service that could benefit the iPhone most at the start.

Apple's next iPhone event will happen on September 7th / © Apple

Apple's direct satellite connectivity has been in the spotlight for some time now but has only been revived by known pundits after the feature was notably missing on the iPhone 13. The company is seen to utilize satellite-based technology to enable communications between authorities and users during emergencies, and in situations where cellular coverage is absent. Conversely, this is an upgraded version of the current SOS emergency function on both iPhones and Watch Series.

Moreover, SpaceX and T-Mobile have launched a new initiative that uses the same method of serving users in dead zones. However, the two will tap the 5G spectrum of the latter that removes the need for a custom chip on the device before the communication will be served. It is unclear which approach could provide a more effective solution.

Apple is scheduled to unveil the iPhone 14 along with Watch Series 8 and AirPods Pro 2 next week. Do you think that a seamless connectivity feature will be a key selling point of future smartphones and wearables? Let us know in the comment section.