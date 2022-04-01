The upcoming iPhone 14 will miss this great feature – again

Apple is looking to be stuck with Face ID on its iPhones for at least a few more years. The anticipated Apple under-display fingerprint scanner will not be ready in the upcoming iPhone 14 , says analyst Ming-chi Kuo on its latest investor letter. It's a pity given the fact, that masks may still be around for longer.

Under-display fingerprint scanner on iPhone may not be ready until 2025.

Face ID may remain on iPhone 14.

Apple will continue to use standard Touch ID on some of its devices.

Major manufacturers have been using in-screen or under-display (UD) fingerprint scanners for some time now with Samsung's ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor present since the Galaxy S10 series. While Apple has improved its proprietary Touch ID present to some of its devices, it will take more time before the company introduces UD fingerprint technology which is estimated to arrive in 2025. The iPhone 14 series is expected to use Face ID when launched later this year.

2022 iPhone SE features Touch ID on its home button! / © NextPit

Face ID versus Touch ID - Which is a better security in smartphone?

Apple has been utilizing Face ID for iPhones, except on the iPhone SE models, and the technology has evolved so far. Face ID was even updated to work with facemasks during the pandemic but there were still rare security loopholes that happened. Perhaps, the only solution is for Apple to bring back the Touch ID on the iPhones which some may not agree with.

Google and Samsung have also foregone the use of face and iris scanning because the sensors utilized in this technology consume a large display area. Most Android manufacturers are either using a touch scanner built-in on the device's power button or the latest in-display fingerprint sensor.

Despite the Touch ID having a few limitations like scanning your thumb won't work when wearing your gloves or if the registered fingers are wet. Fingerprint scanning, however, is harder to bypass and it is more convenient as you won't need to position the camera sensors in your face when unlocking your iPhone.

Although there will be no winner between an argument of which security measure is better and which is not. Apple will eventually need to come up with a more practical security solution like in-display fingerprint scanning. But by the time they have already introduced UD fingerprint scanning, other brands may already be implementing invisible cameras and sensors under display.

Knowing the advantages of Face ID and Touch ID, which would you pick if given a choice? Let us know in the comments which technology is more convenient for you.