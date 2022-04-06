iPhone 14 Pro could surprise us with a big camera upgrade

The iPhone 14 Pro (and iPhone 14 Pro Max) could finally give its fans 48 million reasons to get excited. A new rumor points out that the iPhone next-gen will get a big camera upgrade of 48MP wide sensor and notch-less design with thinner bezels.

The iPhone 14 Pro duo may get a big camera upgrade.

The 12MP main sensor may be replaced by a 48MP sensor.

iPhone 14 Pro Max will use thinner bezels.

Exclusive for iPhone 14 Pro models only, the 12MP main sensor could be replaced by a much bigger 48MP sensor according to the information shared in the Chinese social network Weibo. These details further corroborate with the previous allegations of Apple leaker, Ming-Chi Kuo.

Pros and cons of a bigger camera sensor

Apparently, the new sensor will bring sizeable improvements in terms of megapixel counts but further reducing the pixel size. It is stated that the area of the new sensor will be 57% larger while the pixel size is measured to decreased from 1.9 µm to 1.22 µm, which is a substantial reduction.

One of the Apple goals in introducing a 48MP sensor into its smartphone is probably producing sharper images at a higher-resolution. The downside of the pixel size reduction, however, is less light will be captured in each pixel potentially making the images noisier and darker.

iPhone 13 Pro Max features 12 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide camera and a 12 MP telephoto lens / © NextPit

But there are several solutions to this problem, and that includes a wider lens and a bigger camera hump at the back. It is also up to Apple what software trickery they will implement to overcome this risk similar to what Google have made to the Pixel 6's camera.

Another advantage of having a larger sensor is the avoidance of cropping when shooting a video at a certain resolution. Technically, the unnamed sensor is already capable to shoot 8K videos like we've seen in the Xiaomi 12 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, we give little to no expectation that Apple will follow this path, at least this year.

iPhone 14 Pro max renders show thinner bezels and new "exclamation mark" punch hole sensor and rear 48MP camera! / © VNchocoTaco

"Exclamation" punch hole and thinner bezels on iPhone 14 Pro Max

Following the barrage of leaked information about the iPhone 14, a new render has taken shape on the internet. This time it's a set of new CAD drawings of the iPhone 14 Pro Max that purportedly shows its long-rumored pill-shaped cutouts, dubbed as "exclamation mark", and thinner bezels around its 6.7-inch display.

The exclusion of notch may improve the facade of the next iPhone as its bezels will be 20% thinner compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, a noticeable improvement if to happen. Also based on the render, the camera hump at the back will be thicker and wider as expected with the new larger sensor.

We're still a few months away from Apple's fall event, so we still have plenty of time to validate these rumored details. But what do you think of Apple's move if they use a 48MP sensor? Let us know in the comment section which do you prefer: a sharper or a brighter image?