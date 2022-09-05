Apple iPhone 14 Pro is shockingly bringing a classic feature

Apple could revive the favorite feature from its older iPhones . A leaked image claims that iPhone 14 Pro (Pro Max) may use a classic battery percentage indicator particularly on the lock screen section. The increased screen real estate due to the new pill-shaped punch hole could eventually enable the redesigned interface.

TL;DR

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro (Pro Max) to come with an updated status bar.

The new feature is said to be visible only in the lock screen.

Gurman predicts the iPhone 14 will feature bigger batteries.

The same source that alleged the combined pill and hole cutouts is behind the new material. Based on the image shared from MacRumor's forums, the indicator on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will get both percentage and graphical battery indicator on the right side while the opposite is a cellular signal. This is said to be applicable only on the lock screen and notification center sections.

To refresh, the classic percentage indicator was removed on the iPhone X due to the unwieldy notch. There have been iterative updates so far with Apple experimenting with the new indicator on iOS 16 operating system.

New battery indicator and always-on display on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max / © Macrumors

In addition to the exclusive status bar for iPhone 14 Pro, mockups of the Always-On mode on both models are depicted. It corroborates with the previous report of static and darkened wallpaper as opposed to the active lock screen showing depth effect. The widgets are mentioned to be turned on over a period to prevent the burn-in effect on the OLED screens. It's uncertain if the AOD mode will significantly impact the battery life on the two top-tier iPhones.

Bigger batteries on iPhone 14

Prolific leaker, Mark Gurman, has doubles downs on his claims that the iPhone 14 series will get batteries. According to him, Apple's iPhone 14 Pro could pack a larger 3200 mAh battery while capacity is slightly decreased on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The impact on the latter should be minimal due to the more efficient A16 Bionic chipset. Lastly, the upcoming iPhone 14 is also said to benefit from the bigger batteries.

Alongside the iPhone 14, Apple is planned to announce the Watch Series 8 as well as the Airpods Pro 2 on Wednesday. Moreover, there are rumors that the Cupertino company will hike the pricing on iPhone 14 Pro even though the standard iPhone 14 may come with a cheaper launch price.