iPhone 14 Pro to feature always-on display like an Apple Watch

It's already known that the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro (and Pro Max) could get an exclusive feature due to its more capable type of AMOLED display not even available on the vanilla models. Today, a fresh report is now detailing what this feature could look like in real-life. And in a surprise move, this feature is widely available and already being utilized on Apple's watches .

TL;DR

Apple Watch's always-on functionality could be implemented on iPhone 14 Pro.

iPhone 14 Pro always-on mode may use special or dynamic wallpaper to enable such feature.

Apple will take advantage of the more advanced AMOLED screen of iPhone 14 Pro / Pro Max.

Based on the findings of 9to5Mac via iOS 16 software references, Apple could apply an always-on functionality to iPhone 14 Pro found the same from an Apple Watch Series. Unlike on Android devices where you get separate or custom always-on lock screens, Apple has a different idea. The company wants to use a set of dynamic wallpaper that will support both full color as well as the new "Sleep" or dark version when the device is locked.

Illustration of iPhone 14's full color wallpaper (left) and dark version when always on is enabled (right) / © 9to5Google

Particularly, this function mimics the always-on mode of an Apple smartwatch where you get to see similar type of wallpaper for unlocked and locked statuses. Only when you lock the device will the screen show the clock and other selected widget content while the rest of the wallpaper area is set to pitch black or with reduced color and brightness.

The only caveat with this always available content on your screen is the battery life as active pixels continue to draw juice out from your iPhone. Apple wants to overcome this with the help of LTPO display. The said type of screen has a variable refresh rate that could go down to 1Hz compared to iPhone 13 Pro that is limited to 10Hz. It is not clear how Apple will introduce this dynamic always-on display to other models.

What do you think of Apple's implementation of Always-On Display (AOD)? Let us hear your thoughts in the comment section below.