iPhone 14 Max specs leaked: Bigger RAM and faster display

Previously, we were able to see some of the alleged renders of the upcoming iPhone 14 Max, which is also rumored to replace the iPhone 13 mini from this year's Apple lineup. Today, a new report has appeared providing technical details on what to expect on the new iPhone model along with its pricing and variant.

A new leak suggests that the iPhone 14 Max will get a faster display

Apple could also increase the RAM capacity on its new iPhone model

The iPhone 14 Max is unofficially listed at $899 price

Based on the fabled Apple leaker who goes by the name of Shadow Leak in Twitter, Apple's iPhone 14 Max will carry some iPhone 13 hardware features, especially on the design. It is also mentioned that Apple will add some noticeable oomph to the iPhone 14 Max, at least on the memory department.

iPhone 14 Max will have a faster display, larger RAM

Particularly, the source claims that the iPhone 14 Max will have a notched 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 2278 x 1284 pixels resolution. While the display size corroborates with the previous renders we've encountered, the inclusion of a faster display is considerably a significant boost from the 60Hz display of the iPhone 13.

Unfortunately, the same A15 Bionic chipset from last year's iPhone could power both the vanilla iPhone 14 and the bigger Max. If to happen, this is the first time that Apple will dramatically further differentiate the standard iPhone from the Pro series. But as to what is the actual difference between the Bionic A15 and this year's A16 chipset in performance, it is yet to be confirmed.

Both the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are expected to feature punch hole display and a new 48MP camera. / © NextPit

In addition to the internal specs, the iPhone 14 and Max models will likely retain the dual 12MP main cameras, according to the leaker. However, there was no mention of the earlier report about the iPhone 14's autofocus selfie camera. It is safe to say that only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would get the new 48MP main sensor.

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 14 Max could launch for $899 for the base with 128 GB storage. Presumably, the 256 GB model will be $100 more expensive. Of course, we always suggest that you should take this kind of information with a pinch of salt until the official iPhone event of Apple in September.

