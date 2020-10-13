Apple iPhone 12 introduced: 5G, MagSafe and full gaming power

Apple, earlier today, today presented the next iPhone generation at a virtual event from its famed Cupertino headquarters. Besides the new Pro-Duo and the Mini-iPhone, there of course also was the new iPhone 12. In this article, let's check what the successor to the most successful iPhone of all time has in store for you. The new iPhone 12 can do 5G - just like the other three models by the way. Verizon speaker Hans Vestberg with a heavy Swedish accent almost fell off the stage with enthusiasm!

Big plans, but at the moment probably still limited use: Hans Vestberg from Verizon was also part of the elaborately produced keynote. / © Apple; Screenshot: NextPit

It gets exciting on the outside: The iPhone 12 has returned to the second major design iteration of Apple's smartphones. The front and back are no longer rounded, but flat. So instead of a smooth transition to the sides, there are sharp edges.

Even though the display on the iPhone 12 is the same size as that of the iPhone 11 at 6.1 inches, the overall size has become quite a bit smaller. According to Apple, the display edges have shrunk by 11 percent. The smartphone should also take up 15 percent less volume in the pocket and is also 16 percent lighter.

The design has a retro feel to it / © Apple; screenshot: NextPit

The Super Retina XDR display has doubled the resolution, manages 1200 nits and meets all kinds of specifications including Dolby Vision and HDR10. Thanks to the "Ceramic Shield", developed in cooperation with the gorilla glass creator Corning, the iPhone 12 is also said to be particularly resistant to damage.

Under the hood is Apple's new A14 Bionic SoC. Thanks to a 5-nanometer process and 40 percent more transistors, Cupertino once again promises new performance records - the performance is expected to outperform the competition by 50 percent. There are also improvements in the Neural Engine, which now has 16 cores and offers 11 trillion operations per second.

League of Legend comes to the iPhone / © Apple; Screenshot: NextPit

As part of this, League of Legend WildRift for iOS was announced, which should please gamers out there - I can already hear Julia and Antoine cheering.

Apple also seems to be betting big on geming thanks to 5G support on the iPhoen 12. Under optimal conditions, phenomenal speeds of upto 3.5 Gbit per second should be possible. With the mmWave frequencies supported in the USA, even over 4.0 GBit per second is possible. Typically, the speed should be above 1 Gbit per second - and if the speed is not required, the iPhone switches to LTE to save power.

The iPhone 12 comes in all kinds of colours / © Apple; Screenshot: NextPit

And of course there were also some new features for the cameras. All cameras support now night mode. In fact, even the video mode now has a night mode, which should be of help while making timelapse videos. That being said, the much-touted RAW mode from the iPhone Pro series will probably not make it to the iPhone 12.

Besides the design, another Apple relic has celebrated its return: MagSafe. The back now features magnets that not only hold the Qi charger plugs exactly in position, but also all kinds of other accessories, including a mini wallet.

MagSafe is back! However, this is a little different than with the MacBooks back then / © Apple; Screenshot: NextPit

The Apple iPhone 12 will be available starting at $799 US. Prices and availability for Germany will be added here as soon as available. What do you think about the new iPhone 12? I am looking forward to your comments!

You might also like this on NextPit: