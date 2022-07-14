Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 rumors: new popping colors & storage options

The world is a colorful place, right? Why not have your favorite smartphone reflect that, to go along with your colorful personality? The new rumor from Evan Blass suggests that the Samsung Galaxy next-gen foldables—the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 )—will show off four new color variations and three storage variants.

TL;DR

New color and storage variations of Samsung's new generation foldables have been leaked.

Quite possible that the Galaxy Z Fold 4's storage varieties could be limited to a few markets.

Further intriguing specifications are expected.

Here, we're mostly in the loop on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Ahead of the official launch, more details—including specs—for the phone are widely chatted about. Despite the venerability of this particular leaker, let's be mindful of what we can expect, as well as when and in which markets we can find these new variants. It's a crazy world out there, and the smartphone world is no different, but let's have a look-see anyway!

We were tipped off that Galaxy Z Fold 4 phones will soothe our eyes with four color choices from which to choose: Beige, Burgundy Red, Gray Green, and Phantom Black. You all know by now that I'm flipping out over at least two of these options. The storage variants for this foldable will be available in 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB.

An important side-note is that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is going to come with an additional choice of a mind-boggling 1 TB of internal storage. Even though this could be limited to a few markets, this is still a wow factor.

We've seen frequently in the past that Samsung smartphones often feature a 1 TB internal storage option, such as with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung got rid of the microSD card slot for the Galaxy S22 family, so for those of you (us) hardcore memory allocation seekers out there, this 1 TB option keeps us in mind. The models rumored to have this big feature include the SM-F936J, SM-F936N, SM-F936W. Thanks, Samsung!

So, this leak is about colors and other deets, but what shall we really expect?

Some major expectations pertain to the Galaxy Z Fold 4's wider display, a hinge that is even thinner, an IPX8 rating, a lightweight and sleeker body, and some groovy stereo speakers. Also expected is the Android 12-based One UI 4.1.1 on board.

It's looking like we can expect a 12MP ultrawide camera, 50MP primary and a 10MP telephoto with a 3x optical zoom of a 50MP primary The front face is sure to sport a 10MP selfie camera, and regarding the inner display, the phone is expected to house an improved 16MP under-display camera.

Pretty in... 4 new colors! / © @OnLeaks | @Smartprix

Despite wide expectations, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will keep using a 4,400mAh battery, fast charging at 25W. Naturally, let's safely expect the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, UWB, NFC, Samsung Pay, Samsung DeX, S Pen support, reverse wireless charging, and wireless.

What is unknown?

In spite of all of this good, largely reliable information, we still don't know for sure what the device’s price tag will be. Priced at approximately $1,899 (awesome deal just below for $1,389!), the 512 GB variant is just about the most expensive Galaxy Z Fold 3 model, which tells us that unless the smartphone giant is willing to cut us some financial slack, that big ol' 1 TB variant might cost right around $2,000.

Let's grin and bear it until Samsung chats us all up sometime in August this year, when they show us what's behind the curtain with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 series.

Your thoughts on all of these rumors flying around before August hits? Let us know in the comments!