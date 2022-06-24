Tech & Community
Galaxy Watch 5 may be more expensive than the previews generation

Authored by: Benjamin Lucks
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will most likely be released in fall. The German leaker Roland Quandt has now commented on the prices of the smartwatch via Twitter. Since the manufacturer will apparently break a new price barrier, I went into the file basement for you and picked out the prices of the predecessor model. Will the Watch 5 be a bit much more expensive than the Galaxy Watch 4?

TL;DR

  • Prices of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 have surfaced on the web.
  • The most expensive variant breaks the price barrier of 500 euros in the process.
  • Comparison shows that the costs will not increase much overall, though

Suddenly and without naming exact sources, German leaker Roland Quandt posted the prices of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (Pro) on Twitter. However, since Roland has often been right with leaks in the past, the actually still secret information is quite credible. According to this, Samsung will break the price barrier of 500 Euros with the LTE model of the Galaxy Watch 5.

More precisely, the 45-millimeter model with LTE module will cost 540 Euros, while the Bluetooth version for large wrists is also expensive at 490 Euros. Of course, you will get away cheapest with the base model without the LTE module - according to Quandt, a price increase is also to be expected here with an MSRP of just under 300 Euros.

Prices of the Galaxy Watch 5 compared to the Watch 4

Since the new prices are quite exciting, we take another closer look. In the table below, we compare the prices of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with those leaked by Roland. Even though we do not yet know exactly what Samsung is planning with the new Pro model, we compare it as a more expensive version with the Classic model from 2021.

Price comparison Galaxy Watch 5 vs. Galaxy Watch 4

Variant Galaxy Watch 4 Galaxy Watch 5
Small basic model without LTE 269.00 euro approx. 300 Euro
Small basic model with LTE 319.00 euro approx. 350 Euro
Large base model without LTE 299.00 Euro approx. 350 Euro
Large base model with LTE 349.00 Euro approx. 400 Euro
Small Pro/Classic model without LTE 369.00 euros -
Small Pro/Classic model with LTE 419.00 euros -
Large Pro/Classic model without LTE 399.00 euro approx. 490 Euro
Large Pro/Classic model with LTE 449.00 euro approx. 540 euro

As you can see, Quandt expects a price increase for all models. If you are planning to buy the new smartwatch, you do not have to despair right away. It is quite possible that the prices will be a bit lower at release—at the same time, we can see very well from the Galaxy Watch 4 how strong the price drop is for Samsung's smartwatches.

The cheapest model is already available for less than 150 Euros after only half a year. Even if the Galaxy Watch 5 becomes more expensive, it will not stay that way for long.

Are you outraged by the new prices for Samsung's new smartwatch? And how realistic do you think the cost increase is? Let us know in the comments!

