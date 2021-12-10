Galaxy S22 series colors: new leak reveals which options will Samsung offer

The release of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is getting closer and closer! As expected, more and more information about the new Galaxy flagship keeps popping up. The leaker Snoopytech has now published in a short tweet new information about the Galaxy S22 series models. And one of the highlights is the color variants for the Galaxy S22 Ultra .

TL;DR:

A leak confirmed the different models of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22.

The information apparently comes from retailer databases.

In addition to the different color variations, storage options have also been released.

After a few leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S22 were already published, a new rumor about the new flagship has been circulating on Twitter since December 9. The leak describes the upcoming color and storage options for the S22 models, stating that there will be four color variations each for the Galaxy S22 and the S22+. With Pink Gold, Green, Black, and White colors, the smartphones are expected to be released in February. Accordingly, the fancy purple variant from 2021 would be dropped.

Moreover, both the models will come with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB and 256 GB storage respectively. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, is expected to launch in Black, White, and Dark Red with 12 GB of RAM and 128 as well as 256 GB of storage or even 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage in the high-end version.

The color variations of the S22 Ultra have apparently been leaked / © letsgodigital.org

Comparison to the Galaxy S21 series

Compared to the Samsung Galaxy S21, there are few changes overall. For the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ models, both the color selection and storage options are similar to their predecessors. Last year, Samsung surprised us with a purple variant, which may be dropped this year. Instead, leaker Snoopytech is talking about a pink version. However, since the purple used by Samsung leans a bit towards pink, the post could be referring to that color.

If the rumors are confirmed, however, there would be a difference in the color scheme for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra was released in black and white colors, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to get an additional dark red option.

However, since leaker Snoopytech did not give a direct source where the information came from, it remains a rumor. However, the design and storage capacity information so far support the leaker's assumptions. Furthermore, the information is said to come from internal databases. Whether it will prove true in the end, however, will only be known in the coming year.

What do you think of the leak, is dark red a color you would have liked to see? Let us know in the comments!