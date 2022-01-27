Render leak! Here is the Samsung Galaxy S22 series in all its glory

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is almost upon us! As we prepare for the release on February 9, leaks are falling like a drizzle in the desert, quenching our thirst for the upcoming flagship by the Asian giant. Now, the entire line-up is unveiled in high-quality renders for you to feast your eyes upon!

TL;DR

High quality renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 leaked.

These include the Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+, and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Four colors are demonstrated for each device.

News about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series are coming like crazy! Since the company confirmed the launch on February 9 a series of leaks have taken place.

The upcoming Samsung devices are simply too big to hide. Today we present to you some high-quality leaks that happened via evleaks, demonstrating 4 of the initial colors of the three devices. In the new leaks, we also get to see all the design elements that we have been expecting for a while, such as the removal of the camera island.

But as you take your time to decide which of the beautiful colors you are going to get first, let us get you up to speed with the latest leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S22.

As of now, we also have a clue about the pricing of the entire line-up, which was revealed to us last week. Prices seem to follow those of the Samsung Galaxy S21, with a few exceptions on the Ultra models. So if you want to get a new Samsung Galaxy S22 around launch, you are looking at an ~$800 price tag for the 128 GB version.

White Samsung Galaxy S22 © evleaks Olive Samsung Galaxy S22 © evleaks Black Samsung Galaxy S22 © evleaks A favorite Samsung Galaxy S22 © evleaks White Samsung Galaxy S22+ © evleaks Green Samsung Galaxy S22+ © evleaks Coral Samsung Galaxy S22+ © evleaks Black Samsung Galaxy S22+ © evleaks White Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra © evleaks Olive Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra © evleaks Black Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra © evleaks Coral Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra © evleaks

Some early benchmarks have also demonstrated the capabilities of the new Exynos SoC that was co-developed by AMD and features RDNA 2 graphics. Interestingly, the initial benchmarks have failed to live up to the hype, lagging slightly behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It should be noted that the S22 will release with either of the top-end processors depending on the region, but we must wait for the release before we decide which chip is actually the best.

Do you like the new colors? Which one is your favorite? Personally, I am eyeing the coral one.