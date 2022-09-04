Notch gonna lie: iPhone 14 Pro's punch hole to look like an ugly pill

Apple is expected to debut a new punch-hole design with the iPhone 14 Pro (Pro Max). While it was previously depicted as a dual cutout for the Face ID and selfie camera, a fresh report surprisingly sheds some light on what the punch hole could look like on the actual iPhone 14 device—a huge and ugly single pill-shaped.

TL;DR

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro (Pro Max) could come with single pill-shaped punch hole design.

The design will be enabled through software customization.

It's unstated if there will be an option available to customize the pixels between the cutouts.

Uglier than a notch?

According to reliable leaker and analyst Mark Gurman, Apple is said to merge the active pixels between the two cutouts into a single pill shaped punch hole through software. In addition to consolidating the design, the active pixels will act as privacy indicator lights when using the camera to record videos along with the microphone status. If to happen, this could end up similar to Huawei's Mate 40.

The claim of Gurman corroborates to the report that was shared by MacRumors about the possible iteration of Apple's first notch design. However, it's unclear if the user has the option to customize or remove the filler between the two holes either by third-party apps or within the settings of iOS 16.

Render of the iPhone 14 Pro with a pill-shaped and circle punch hole design / © VNchocoTaco

Currently, the notch on iPhone 13's accommodates the selfie snapper and array of sensors used by the Face ID. It took several years for Apple to embrace the punch-hole display that was prominent on Android devices for some time now. This year, Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will bring a drastic change through the new pill and hole design. But it could face some backlash from fans if Apple's implementation creates some unwieldy sighting.

On the other hand, Apple is scheduled to announce the iPhone 14 lineup on September 7. The iPhone 14 is joined by a new model that is hinted to be the iPhone 14 Plus. Moreover, the two vanilla iPhone 14 variants are sticking to the dated notch display, while only the iPhone 14 duo should benefit from the iteration.

What do you think of Apple's move on having a single pill shaped display on the iPhone 14? Let us hear your thoughts, we're listening.