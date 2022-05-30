iPhone 14 Pro could feature an always-on display with widgets

The iPhone 14 Pro series is said to have another key advantage over the standard iPhone . A new report from fabled Mark Gurman suggests that Apple will finally introduce always-on capabilities exclusive first to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. This supports the previous claim of an established display analyst, Ross Young.

Apple to introduce always-on feature on iPhone 14 Pro.

The iOS 16 lock screen could enable always-on with widgets support.

iPhone 14 Pro will also boast faster A16 chipset.

Despite the iPhone 13 Pro featuring an LTPO display technology, the adaptive refresh rate is still limited to 10Hz. That's why Apple has not been able to incorporate the aforementioned functionality. But that's likely to happen on this year's iPhone Pro through the improved Pro Motion display that could crank down the refresh rate all the way down to 1Hz.

Enhanced Lock Screen on iOS 16

Also, Apple will unveil iOS 16 next week during the 2022 WWDC and along with changes is an improved Lock Screen. The update will enable the always-on feature on the iPhone 14 Pro series. According to Gurman, widgets can also be displayed on the lock screen aside from basic wallpapers.

Not only will iOS 16 be officially announced, but we'll see iPadOS 16 and watchOS 9, too. There's also a chance that the company will tease "realityOS" or "rOS" for the first Apple mixed reality headsets.

Faster Apple A16 chipset on iPhone 14 Pro models

Aside from the better screen, both the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max could arrive with a new A16 SoC based on the 5nm process. As for the difference, the said upcoming chipset is said to feature a minor improvement in CPU speed and graphics performance. However, it supposedly will have a significantly faster LPDDR 5 memory compared to the current LPDDR 4X of the A15.

Moreover, the iPhone 14 Pro duo is expected to boast a pill-shaped punch hole FaceID and front-facing camera while the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will be stuck with the current prominent notch. Apple will announce the iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8 later this year.

Which iPhone 14 Pro features are looking forward to most? Let us know in the comment section.