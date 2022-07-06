Wallet-crushing iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB, Non-Pro's will use older chip

More iPhone model differentiation should happen soon as prominent leaker gives hints that the non-pro variants will use a slower and older processor. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo echoes the previous allegation that only the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max will come with an A16 chipset, putting a speed gap between the different iPhone models.

The vanilla iPhone 14 models could use slower and older chipsets according to a leaker.

Both the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will see a price hike this year.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max 1 TB option could cost $1699.

As previously reported, the upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will be separated by a chipset choice of the company. Seemingly, that is also likely to arise with other iPhone iterations such as in the case of iPhone SE successor. This is already true with the company's iPad tablets where only the Pro variants take advantage of the faster M1 processor.

There could be several reasons behind Apple's decision. Presumably, the biggest one might be Apple trying to squeeze out more profit. Another is the current chip shortage worldwide and inflation have brought price hikes to almost everything in the market, including materials used by manufacturers. In fact, the latter is already happening as reported by Bloomberg.

What else will be different between the regular and pro iPhone 14?

Apple fans may be disappointed with this year's iPhone. Not only will the chip be unchanged, but it is now expected that only the iPhone Pro duo will boast the new 48MP main sensor and a pill-shaped cutout design on its display. However, it is clear that all models will utilize a new selfie snapper with autofocus optics.

Price hikes for the pro models

Moreover, a foreseen price hike for both iPhone 14 Pro could also take place this year. An occasional leaker who goes by the name TheGalox on Twitter is suggesting that Apple will be increasing the price of iPhone 14 Pro duo by $100 more.

The smaller iPhone Pro with 128 GB storage could retail for $1099 and the bigger model at $1199. Surprisingly, the maxed-out option of iPhone 14 Pro Max with 1 TB storage will get a historic price of $1699.

Apple will be announcing its next iPhone lineup in a couple of months, do you think the price hike will affect the demand of the devices? Hit us up in the comment section.