iPhone 14 Pro rumor: Is the iPhone coming without a notch?

According to a new rumor, Apple will drop the rectangular notch on the iPhone 14 Pro . Instead, the sensors that Apple needs for Face ID facial recognition will be placed in a punch-hole notch. This would allow Apple to further optimize the screen-to-body ratio and leave more room for the display.

TL;DR

iPhone 14 Pro is rumored to come with a hole-punch display.

According to rumors, Apple will launch four models next year.

Samsung's OLED displays could be augmented by displays from LG, according to "The Elec" (caution: link without https).

With the hole-punch display, Apple would follow the trend of Android smartphones, which have been using the design for several years. In this case, more space is created for the display and only a hole is let in for the front camera. So if Apple does indeed opt for such a design in the iPhone, the Face ID hardware will likely be placed behind the display.

While the iPhone 14 Pro might shine with the new display, there is said to be no change in the other models regarding the notch. So, the punch hole display would be reserved for the Pro variants. Apple is already following a similar strategy in its current lineup, with a fast 120 hertz refresh rate. Beyond that, no more iPhone mini is expected to appear, limiting the lineup to four different models in 2022 (also considering the rumored iPhone SE 2022).

The iPhone 14 Pro is expected to get a new design / © NextPit

Displays from Samsung and LG

According to information from "The Elec", the new iPhone 14 Pro will also feature LTPO OLED displays. Through these, the device can come up with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, which is already possible with the iPhone 13 Pro. The design changes should not affect the display quality. So far, the displays were mainly provided by the Korean electronics company Samsung, but according to current rumors, displays from LG Displays will also be installed.