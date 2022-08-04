iPhone 14: Apple's next-gen iPhone to be cheaper than expected

While the iPhone 14 Pro models are rumored to arrive with increased pricing, the vanilla iPhone 14 could be excepted from the planned hike. A new claim posted by a user who goes by the name of yeux1122 on the Korean platform Naver suggests that Apple will retain the pricing of the iPhone 14 .

TL;DR

Apple could introduce the iPhone 14 with an unchanged pricing.

That'd mean that the iPhone 14 will retail starting at $799.

Apple iPhone 14 and Max models will get bigger RAM and a slightly improved chipset.

Apple's iPhone 13 base model was launched for $799 last year. If the said detail is believed to be true, it is expected that the standard iPhone 14 with 128GB storage will be introduced for the same pricing as its predecessor. However, the upcoming iPhone 14 could eventually get a larger RAM and faster processor despite using last year's Apple A15 Bionic chipset.

According to a frequent leaker @VNchocoTaco, the iPhone 14 will still make use of the dated A15 chip, but it will be the version used on the iPhone 13 Pro series with an extra GPU core. It is important to note that the A15 SoC on the base iPhone 13 only gets four GPU cores while the chipset found on the Pro variants utilizes five cores. In perspective, this produces better graphic performance for the latter models.

More RAM for the iPhone 14

In addition to the improved chip, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max/Plus were reported to come with 6GB of RAM as opposed to the 4GB memory on the non-pro iPhone 13. It is safe to say that iPhone 14 will get a comparable performance as the current iPhone 13 Pro considering the equivalent hardware. Moreover, Apple is also said to use a new cellular modem as well as refreshed internal design on the entire iPhone 14 lineup.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 13 You can get the iPhone 13 with a carrier subscription from Amazon. To device database

Apple is scheduled to announce the iPhone 14 lineup in September followed by Apple's Watch Series 8 sometime in October this year. It is anticipated that the "mini" variant will be dropped from the lineup and be replaced by a Max or Plus version of iPhone 14.

With these mentioned specifications of iPhone 14, do you think it will be worthy upgrade if coming from an iPhone 13? Let us know your answers.