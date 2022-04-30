Thinner and taller: iPhone 14 Pro punch hole displays leaked

Several computer-generated renders of the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup have recently appeared online. But it is only today that we could possibly be looking at the actual display panels of the entire Apple's smartphone series including the well-known punch hole cutouts of the Pro models.

Alleged display panels of the iPhone 14 series were leaked.

The image could confirm that only the Pro versions will get the punch hole displays.

Both iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max could also get thinner bezels and taller displays.

The new image that emerged from China shows the alleged front panels of the four iPhone 14 models. If indeed legitimate, then we could finally confirm that only the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will get the much-anticipated pill-shaped and hole cutouts dubbed internally as "exclamation mark". But in regard to the vanilla and Max variants, these two will be sticking further with the fabled iPhone 13 notch.

iPhone 14 Pro duo to get thinner bezels, taller aspect ratio

Both the iPhone 14 Pro models will have taller displays than the non-Pro versions based on the leaked image. Specifically, the source claims that the Pro duo has a 20:9 aspect ratio compared to 19.5:9 on the standard iPhone 14. The previous reports published by some established blogs also further validate these claims.

The other distinguishable feature mentioned is the reduced bezels for the two Pro models and plausible more rounded corners on the smaller iPhone 14 Pro. However, the actual measurement is not available as of this writing. But for now, we can only assume that the punch hole panels offer a minor advantage over the notched versions in the design department.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max Display Punch Hole panels / © Weibo; u/SaranByte

Aside from the visual changes, the iPhone 14 series may also get a new satellite connectivity feature that could send emergency alerts and location data to responders without the use of cellular networks. Additionally, the unannounced Apple Watch Series 8 may also be getting the said feature.

By looking at those panels, do you think Apple made the right choice by opting for an exclamation punch hole cutouts on the iPhone 14 Pro? Let us know.