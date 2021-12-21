iPhone 14 camera rumors: Is Apple going with the trend?

There are new rumors regarding the iPhone 14 , with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reappearing on the scene claiming that the new iPhone will get a 48-megapixel camera, with a periscope lens to be added as early as 2023. A research report from investment firm TF International Securities serves as the basis for this claim.

TL;DR

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suspects that a 48-megapixel camera will be built into the iPhone 14.

A periscope lens is expected to be used as early as 2023 to further improve the optical zoom.

Kuo is relying on a report from TF International Securities but is not revealing any other information.

According to a report from TF International Securities, Largan Precision's value will increase significantly in the next few years, due to the better camera lenses that will be used in the upcoming iPhones. The Taiwanese manufacturer is considered to be the main supplier for the camera lenses in iPhones, which supports Kuo's statement. However, it should be said in advance that the analyst does not give out any other information, which makes the rumor seem very vague overall.

In addition to the new iPhone, Apple's AR/VR headset is also expected to be released next year. In order to be able to use the headset optimally, it would be advantageous if the smartphones of the American manufacturer would deliver videos in a suitable resolution. Thus, the analyst claims that the smartphones could do 8K recording in the near future. These ultra-high resolutions are already supported by some smartphones in 2021 - while displays with 8K resolution are still rare.

With binning and periscope lens for better images

A short time ago, Kuo already claimed that a 48-megapixel camera will be found in the new iPhone. In addition, there is talk of a 12-megapixel camera, which could be an indication that Apple is now also taking the step to "pixel binning". This process refers to the combining of adjacent picture elements in digital cameras. Through this process, many smartphones achieve higher light sensitivity and gather more information for computational photography.

To further fuel the rumor, Kuo also claims that a periscope lens will be used in 2023. These are used to improve optical zoom by curving the lens assembly, which would allow the iPhone to zoom in even closer without sacrificing image quality.

However, it remains that this is a rumor. Kuo is only basing his statement on a report and does not provide any other details. Accordingly, we will have to wait until the new iPhone is unveiled next year or there are actual leaks about Apple's new flagship.