iPhone 13 rumors: Release date, price, features, everything you want to know

Shortly after the iPhone 12 was released, there were already rumors of a successor floating around. Will Apple continue down the same road with the iPhone 13? What kind of improvements will there be in the camera system? In our rumor round-up, we summarize all that we have heard so far for the iPhone 13's planned release in September 2021.

The iPhone 13 will naturally continue where the iPhone 12 left off. While there are more incremental updates in the current Apple smartphone as opposed to evolutionary leaps, such as the latest A14 Bionic SoC, a more angular form factor, the ability to charge via MagSafe, and improved cameras, Apple could possibly dare to do more with the iPhone 13 than anyone expects.

Until September 2021 rolls around, all rumors about the new iPhone 13 will be summarized on this page. If you want to keep tabs on iPhone 13 rumors, simply bookmark this page and return to it frequently as we will update it continuously over the next few weeks and months.

iPhone 13: Expect to see these features

Most of the rumors revolve around the technical specifications of the new iPhone. Therefore, under this section, we chronologically collect the latest leaks on features, design, and other information that will make its way into the specifications sheet.

March 1, 2021: Up to 1 terabyte of storage and LiDAR in all models

The use of a LiDAR, i.e. a laser-based distance meter, was previously only available to buyers of the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPad Pro. In the future, this scanner should also be available in every model. Above all, LiDAR improves accuracy levels when using AR applications and supplies the camera with very precise depth information.

The LiDAR scanner (black circle at the bottom) should soon be found in all iPhone models. / © Apple

Furthermore, the analyst Daniel Ives from Macrumors was quoted as saying that you can configure the iPhone 13 with a maximum of one terabyte of internal memory. Such ample storage space was normally found in the iPad Pro at its maximum configuration. Heck, even the iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with a maximum of 512 GB of internal storage.

February 3, 2021: Camera(s) to undergo a revamp

There was an initial rumor about the iPhone 13's camera remaining largely unchanged, just like the iPhone 12. However, Barclay analyst Blanye Curtis recently spoke of the fact that there should be changes arriving, especially in terms of light intensity. The Macrumors magazine also reported that the light intensity of the ultra-wide angle camera should see an improvement from f / 2.4 to f / 1.8.

In addition, the telephoto camera of the iPhone 12 Pro Max should also make its way into the iPhone 13 Pro. This would offer an optical focal length of 65 millimeters and an open aperture of f / 2.2.

January 18, 2021: Touch ID could make a celebrated return

Apple introduced its face recognition via Face ID in 2017 with the iPhone X, and for the first time did away with the home button that also held the fingerprint sensor. This has of course proven to be a problem since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic as face masks were highly recommended to prevent infection. Apple has even added a feature that allows you to unlock your smartphone using an Apple Watch - whether you are wearing a mask or not. Touch ID could actually make its way back into the iPhone 13.

Touch ID on the iPhone SE (2020) / © NextPit

In addition to Face ID, Apple could offer an in-display fingerprint sensor in the iPhone 13 just like how many Android manufacturers have been doing for a while now. Apple could still be waiting for a vendor that actually meets Cupertino's high-quality standards. According to Bloomberg, the reason for this change of heart is Qualcomm's new fingerprint sensor that has proven itself to be more precise and larger than its previous attempts.

January 15, 2021: Some models might ditch ports completely

Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that Apple could bid adieu to the Lightning connector on the bottom of the iPhone. Instead of finally making the switch to USB-C, Apple could actually be so bold as to follow the road forged by Xiaomi's conceptual smartphone that sports a waterfall display - with conspicuously missing ports.

Using their own MagSafe system, Apple would at least have created the necessary prerequisites for this to happen. Although doing so is clearly unsuitable for data transfer, such technology clearly intends to elevate its MagSafe system to the top of the food chain, perhaps leapfrogging the Qi wireless charging coil while it is at it.

MagSafe could be the Lightning port replacement in selected iPhone 13 models / © NextPit

January 9, 2021: 120 Hertz display and a smaller notch

The last time there were new rumors about the next iPhone model's front was in early January 2021. A Japanese site leaked to Macotakara that the notch could be smaller, with the speaker edging closer to the side of the case. This small notch has proven itself to be an integral part of Apple's smartphone design ever since the iPhone X, so it would be interesting to see how the new iteration (if any) pans out.

As for the display itself, it is obvious that talk of a 120 Hertz refresh rate is being bandied about. Such rumors were top drawer ones with the iPhone 12, which unfortunately, turned out to be false. With Samsung supposedly delivering the necessary OLED displays with LTPO technology for the iPhone 13, we could see variable refresh rates based on apps used. Such displays already see action in the Apple Watch, and would do a great job in prolonging its battery life.

What models will be available?

The addition of the iPhone 12 mini saw the twelfth iPhone generation go smaller. While the iPhone 12 mini proved to be stellar in our review, it failed to make a huge splash in the market. There were even rumors circulating that because of the poor sales figures, the iPhone 12 mini would cease production.

The iPhone 12 mini impressed in our review but that did not translate to sales figures / © NextPit

If you liked the iPhone 12 mini, you should not give up on a successor. Apple leaker Jon Prosser speculated in a video that Apple will continue its next-generation mini line. In addition to the smaller model, the standard model, a Pro and Max models will most likely be part of the deal. Hence, you would most probably end up with four models to pick from again.

Will the iPhone 13 be released in September 2021?

Perhaps you remember the delays that occurred in 2020 due to the worldwide coronavirus crisis, hampering the iPhone 12's unveiling? This year, you will probably not have to wait any longer for the legendary keynote that happens each autumn. While the global economic situation is still uncertain, we look forward to it normalizing until autumn arrives, and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also remains optimistic.

According to Macrumors, Apple should once again unveil its latest generation of iPhones in September. I attribute this to Kuo having spoken positively for Apple's return to the usual production and release cycles. Hence, production of the iPhone 13 should begin this summer, followed by an unveiling and release in September the same year - assuming everything is on schedule.

How much will the iPhone 13 cost?

Last but not least, let's take a look at the probable pricing structure for the iPhone 13 range. Apple's next smartphone will most probably follow the pricing structure of its predecessor. The somewhat skewed pricing because of the VAT cut in 2021 are as follows:

iPhone 12: from €876.30

iPhone 12 mini: from €778.85

iPhone 12 Pro: from €1,120

iPhone 12 Pro Max: from €1,217.50

Unlike Samsung, Apple didn't choose to slash prices for its iPhone 12 by excluding chargers. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, for example, is a whopping €200 cheaper than its predecessor, while the Galaxy S21 is at least €50 more affordable. If everything goes according to plan by September this year, the iPhone 13 will most probably cost anywhere between €780 and €1,250!

Do you have any information or rumors that has not yet appeared here? Do let us know in the comments and we will be happy to discuss the upcoming iPhone models there too!