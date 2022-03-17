Pre-order the Galaxy A53 and get some free Samsung "beans"

Samsung finally presented the new A-series at the official launch event. The Samsung Galaxy A53 is the successor of one of Samsung's most popular smartphones from last year. This article tells you where you can pre-order the new smartphone and which bonuses you can expect.

Samsung announces pre-order bonuses for the Samsung Galaxy A53

You'll get the Galaxy Buds Live as a free bonus.

The campaign starts on March 17 and runs until April 1.

Samsung's A models are among the best and most successful mid-range smartphones. During the "Awesome" launch event on March 17, the manufacturer introduced the Galaxy A53 as well as the A33. Immediately after the event, the period for pre-orders started, and this year it is also worth buying the smartphone before the sales launch.

Not only do you get it right on time for the release, but you also get the Galaxy Buds Live for free with the Galaxy A53. Your new smartphone will be sent to you from April 1.

You can pre-order the Galaxy A53 now

To sweeten the time you will spend waiting, Samsung has prepared a nice pre-order offer for the Samsung A53. Not only do you get the Galaxy A53 in the Samsung Store as well as at participating retailers, but also a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. The in-ear Bluetooth headphones with ANC currently cost around $99.99 (discounted from $169.99) online.

You can also save money. If you trade it in, Samsung offers up to a $100 discount for your old device. You can find a list of eligible devices on the manufacturer's site right before buying the device. In addition, it is worthy of mentioning that Samsung will even accept devices with broken screens! But to make sure, please read the terms and conditions and the FAQ.

The different colors of the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33! / © Samsung

As a mid-range smartphone, Samsung offers its new smartphone cheaper, but there is no LTE version at a lower cost anymore. Samsung bases this on the prices of last year's mid-range series. Thus, the Samsung Galaxy A53 appears with one storage variant for $449. In Europe, alongside the 6/128 GB version, the A53 5G also launched with an 8/256 GB combination, but as of now, we can only see the first in the US store.

How to get your pre-order bonus

If you want to pre-order the Galaxy A53, you can find the link to Samsung's online store directly in this article. To get your free headphones, you simply have to place an order in the online store as usual. You only get the direct deduction for your old device when you buy it in the Samsung Store.

Unfortunately, there is no possibility to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy A33 at the moment. As soon as it is available, you will find another article on NextPit!

What do you think of the pre-order offer? Do you still have an old Samsung device that you could turn into cash? Let us know in the comments!