iPhone 14 Pro (Pro Max) could get another major camera upgrade

Additional rumors concerning the iPhone 14 are still coming in even though we're just a week away from Apple's launch event. The latest report now hints at the iPhone 14 Pro (Pro Max) receiving another exclusive upgrade in the camera department, which would further widen the differentiating specifications between it and the non-pro iPhone 14 models.

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro (Pro Max) will allegedly receive an improved ultra-wide camera sensor.

The rumored new sensor will offer a larger pixel size.

Apple could also offer a more compact module and voice call motor on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Better ultra-wide camera for the iPhone 14 Pro

Prolific and reliable leaker Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro models could come with a much-improved ultra-wide camera. The new sensor is touted to have a larger pixel size of 1.4µm instead of 1.0µm on the iPhone 13 Pro. Although it doesn't always translate to an overall better output, the bigger pixel size usually captures more light or with less noise and has wider dynamic range compared to a sensor with smaller pixels.

It's unclear if the larger pixel size will be accompanied by an increased megapixel count or adjustments in the aperture. By comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro uses 12MP ultra-wide snapper with f/1.8 aperture while the vanilla iPhone 13 comes with a smaller aperture at f/2.4 (the larger the number translates to a smaller opening).

Pixel binning technology and faster charging speed for the iPhone 14

Apple is still considering Sony as its supplier for the sensor. Additionally, it was mentioned that the new CMOS sensor will be paired with a new voice coil motor and more compact camera module. The latter component is said to be supplied by LG, according to Kuo.

Moreover, the two variants are also expected to benefit from the new 48MP primary wide sensor along with a 4-by-1 pixel binning technology found on other camera phones such as from the leaked Xiaomi 12T Pro and recently launched Motorola X30 Pro. There's no word yet if the telephoto camera on both Pro models would receive an improvement.

As for the standard iPhone 14 models, the pair could still take advantage of substantial upgrades. Apple was previously reported using the more capable primary sensor from the iPhone 13 Pro to the upcoming iPhone 14 and 14 Max. Fortunately, the entire lineup is rumored to feature a 30W fast wired charging, which is several watts higher than the current 20W speed on the iPhone 13.