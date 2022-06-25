iPhone 14 battery: Surprising upgrade on the pro model

Some interesting details surrounding the upcoming Apple iPhone 14 lineup have emerged today. If believed to be true, an alleged Baidu post is now pointing to some surprising battery changes for the iPhone 14 . One particular Pro model could get a notable battery upgrade—and another could lose.

Which iPhone 14 models will get battery improvements?

The frequent tipster VNchocoTaco just shared a screenshot of what appears to be a Baidu post detailing all battery sizes of Apple's unannounced iPhone 2022 lineup. The post mentions the batteries of the entire series, including the new iPhone 14 Max model with a 4,325 mAh capacity. That is about as much as the battery of the iPhone 14 Pro Max that comes in at 4,323 mAh—down from 4,352 mAh in the current iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The surprise concerns the iPhone 14 Pro which could get a substantial change with a 3,200 mAh capacity, up from 3,095 mAh on the iPhone 13 Pro. This may not sound big on paper—but it could translate into a few extra hours of screen-on-time paired with a more energy-efficient chipset. Similarly, the iPhone 14 is said to feature 3,279 mAh compared to its predecessor with 3,227 mAh.

Other features and launch date of iPhone 14

Other rumored specs of the iPhone 14 include the dual-punch hole on the iPhone 14 Pro models along with—of course—a new A16 chipset. Both non-pro models are expected to use the same old notch design, while all iPhone 14 variants will finally be equipped with a new selfie shooter.

Remember that all of these details are unverified. As usual, we suggest taking this with a pinch of salt until the official unveiling of the iPhone 14 sometime in September.

Which do you favor in an iPhone: notch or punch hole display? Let us know your answers below.