Confirmed: The new iPhone 14 will be announced on September 7

Apple has officially announced that the next iPhone event will happen on September 7th. The invite sent to the media with a "Far Out" phrase and space theme says that it will be an in-person event which will take place at the Steve Jobs Theatre starting at 1PM ET. A live broadcast is also happening and will be streamed online presumably from Apple's website and channels.

As expected, Apple is making the next iPhone event official. Although it is not mentioned which devices will be unveiled, it is highly expected that the iPhone 14 series along with the next-gen Watch Series 8 and AirPods are the highlight of the upcoming occasion.

Apple announces iPhone event for September 7 / © Apple

The iPhone 14 is rumored to see a new iPhone 14 model while dropping the mini variant from the lineup. Both iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models are said to feature the biggest upgrades including a pill-shaped notch and 48MP main camera. Moreover, the Apple A16 Bionic chipset will be exclusive to the pro models according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Apple could also surprise its fans as pundits claim that the iPhone 14 could be more expensive this year. Particularly, the iPhone 14 Pro duo may arrive with a larger memory for the base model. It is unclear if the price hike would affect the entire 2022 products of Apple.

Additionally, Apple's upcoming Watch Series 8 is anticipated to get a Pro model while the entire lineup could feature a new temperature sensor and redesigned form factor. Apple will also introduce the AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds with a possible heart sensor and lossless audio output.

