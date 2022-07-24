Tech & Community
Galaxy Z Flip 4's leaked Europe pricing may disappoint fans

Authored by: Jade Bryan
It's already set that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be officially unveiled on August 10 at 9 A.M. ET time. Although its specs and features are pretty laid out due to several leaks, it is only today that a fresh report alleges of the pricing for this upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable smartphone. And some fans might be disappointed.

TL;DR

  • Galaxy Z Flip 4 could surprise fans with slight price hike.
  • The 128GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now rumored to cost around $1,100.
  • A new 512GB storage option for Galaxy Z Flip 4 is mentioned.

Everything is getting more expensive

Samsung is now expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 4 with a higher price tag in Europe according to frequent leaker Sudhanshu. From the numbers he shared, the folding flip phone could retail starting at $1,100 before taxes for the 128GB base model. This is an increase of about $50 considering the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G was launched for around $999 last year.

As for other variants, the 256GB model could be priced at $1,200, the new 512GB storage option is said to cost $1,350. According to the leak, the 256GB storage option would see a bigger price increase as it would be around $100 more expensive compared to last year's model. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 was only available in two storage options, thus, the addition of the 512GB would be a welcome addition.

The leaker didn't mention if there is again a more expensive Bespoke edition. However, it is safe to say that Samsung could eventually introduce a unique Galaxy Z Flip 4 variant as the brand has been busy skinning most of its smart home devices including some appliances earlier this year.

Pricing of Galaxy Z Flip 4 in other regions

There is no word if the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and upcoming Samsung devices will also get a price hike in other regions or countries such as the US. But considering the recent inflation we're facing, there could be a reason for the South Korean giant to adjust the pricing for its lineup accordingly.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will become official along the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Buds Pro 2 next month. Both smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with the Z Flip 4 expected to boast a larger battery capacity, 25W fast charging, and a dual camera.

Do you think the recent price hikes in electronic devices such smartphones are reasonable? Let us hear your thoughts on this matter.

Via: PriceBaba Source: Twitter

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
