Galaxy Z Flip 4's leaked Europe pricing may disappoint fans

It's already set that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be officially unveiled on August 10 at 9 A.M. ET time. Although its specs and features are pretty laid out due to several leaks, it is only today that a fresh report alleges of the pricing for this upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable smartphone . And some fans might be disappointed.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 could surprise fans with slight price hike.

The 128GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now rumored to cost around $1,100.

A new 512GB storage option for Galaxy Z Flip 4 is mentioned.

Everything is getting more expensive

Samsung is now expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 4 with a higher price tag in Europe according to frequent leaker Sudhanshu. From the numbers he shared, the folding flip phone could retail starting at $1,100 before taxes for the 128GB base model. This is an increase of about $50 considering the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G was launched for around $999 last year.

As for other variants, the 256GB model could be priced at $1,200, the new 512GB storage option is said to cost $1,350. According to the leak, the 256GB storage option would see a bigger price increase as it would be around $100 more expensive compared to last year's model. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 was only available in two storage options, thus, the addition of the 512GB would be a welcome addition.

The leaker didn't mention if there is again a more expensive Bespoke edition. However, it is safe to say that Samsung could eventually introduce a unique Galaxy Z Flip 4 variant as the brand has been busy skinning most of its smart home devices including some appliances earlier this year.

Pricing of Galaxy Z Flip 4 in other regions

There is no word if the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and upcoming Samsung devices will also get a price hike in other regions or countries such as the US. But considering the recent inflation we're facing, there could be a reason for the South Korean giant to adjust the pricing for its lineup accordingly.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will become official along the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Buds Pro 2 next month. Both smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with the Z Flip 4 expected to boast a larger battery capacity, 25W fast charging, and a dual camera.

Do you think the recent price hikes in electronic devices such smartphones are reasonable? Let us hear your thoughts on this matter.