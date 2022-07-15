Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 render hints of a small design surprise

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is scheduled to be announced on August 10. And although there are already alleged actual photos of the folding smartphone available online, some parts of its identity still remain a mystery. But a new render shared today could provide additional hints on what to expect ahead.

TL;DR

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will boast flatter side panels and improved hinge.

The same 12MP dual camera is expected on the foldable.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 on August 10.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 to feature a minor design upgrade

Based on the exclusive render image of 91Mobiles, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is shown in several folding positions. The device looks to sport noticeably flatter sides on both top and bottom portions. In addition, the camera lens seems to protrude farther away from the back compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

It is expected that the upcoming foldable will still rock old 12MP sensors. Consequently, there could be some reasons behind this aforementioned design update knowing that the same sensors are still present. A possible trimming on the profile of the upcoming foldable could be one of them.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable will bring new hinge design and flatter sides / © 91Mobiles

Better hinge and faster processor on Galaxy Z Flip 4

Another important thing we noticed in the image is the smaller hinge on the device. It was shared before that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be utilizing an improved folding hinge similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Today's leak finally affirms the previous sighting.

As for other specs, the folding duo will come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 along with the new paint job finishes and storage options. Both could also see a wider display and improved camera for the Z Fold 4. The two will run on Android 12 out-of-the-box and will be upgraded to Android 13 later on.

In terms of pricing, it is not clear if Samsung will introduce a price hike for this year's Galaxy foldables. Apple, on the other hand, is already rumored to increase the pricing of its iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max that will become official in September.

