Samsung Galaxy S22 (Plus): An optical zoom like in the S21 Ultra?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus had their specs allegedly leaked indicating that even the base model could have a telephoto lens capable of a 3x optical zoom, a feature normally reserved for the Ultra version.

TL;DR

Leaker Ice Universe has revealed the specs of the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus camera modules.

There's a 10MP telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom.

Will this upgrade in the cameras affect the price of the Galaxy S22?

The end of the year is approaching and with it, the resumption of the flagships season that Samsung is probably one of the first manufacturers to inaugurate. The Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected in early January 2022, and leaks are logically becoming more and more frequent.

This week, it's the well-known Ice Universe, a leaker "specialized" on Samsung and more or less reliable, who revealed what could be the photo specs of the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus.

Find all the leaks and info on the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra while waiting for their release

The camera module of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus / © Ice Universe via Twitter

In the information published by the leaker, we can note the presence of a 50 MP main lens (not 108 MP), a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle and a 10 MP selfie camera. But we can also see a 10 MP telephoto lens with the mention "3X" with an aperture of f/2.4. This "3x" is interesting since it is very very very likely the "smaller" telephoto lens found in the Galaxy S21 Ultra for example.

The fact that the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus will probably have a dedicated telephoto lens is not a surprise or a piece of big news in itself. But it's the famous 3x optical zoom that's interesting since this photo feature is usually reserved for the Ultra model in the Galaxy lineup.

The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus, for example, have a 64MP telephoto lens that operates at 1.1x optical magnification. The 3x zoom is only achieved through a "hybrid" enhancement using a digital zoom made from the optically zoomed 1.1x shot. This leak, if confirmed, could reflect an important upgrade for the Galaxy S22. The 10x lens will most likely be reserved for the "Ultra" model though.

But we can also wonder if this increase of features of the basic and Plus models will not be accompanied by a rise in price. Especially since the global component shortage is quite alluring for a price increase from manufacturers. But when we see the efforts made by Samsung on the price of the Galaxy S21, I hope that this will not be the case.

What do you think about this leak? Do the photo specs of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus look competitive to you? Is having an optical zoom lens on your smartphone camera important?