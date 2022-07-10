Galaxy Buds Pro 2 earbuds to arrive with a slight design update

Today, a set of rendered images of the alleged Galaxy Buds Pro 2 have appeared online. The same publication that provided us with the first glimpse of Galaxy Watch 5 , has shared raw computer-generated images of all three variants of Samsung's next gen in-ear headphones . Likewise, it confirms that we will see a slight design update.

TL;DR

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro 2 will arrive with a slightly modified design.

The Galaxy Buds Pro 2 will be available in bora purple, black, and white colors.

Pricing and availability of the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 are yet to be revealed.

While details about the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are pretty much abundant as of this writing. It is only today that we are able to see Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 in its final form, which is a month before the official Unpacked event.

What to expect from the Galaxy Buds Pro 2

Based on the materials found by 91Mobiles, there will be minor alterations to the design of the earbuds and casing. Samsung's unannounced Galaxy Buds Pro 2 headphones will come with chunkier fins and nozzles compared to current Galaxy Buds Pro. Noticeably, the sensors and microphones have been repositioned while it is not clear if the grilles on its predecessor will be completely replaced.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 in Bora purple color / © 91Mobiles

As for the earbuds' holder, both USB-C port and LED indicator are still present on the case. In addition, the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 as well as its case are expected to follow the color selections of the Galaxy Z Flip including Bora purple, white, and black.

Unfortunately, there is no mention of any Galaxy Buds Pro 2 specs along with this leak. It is safe to assume that Samsung will offer better audio quality either through ANC or via its custom codecs. Possibly, we may also see improvements in the battery department as well.

Pricing and availability of the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 are still unknown. To refresh, the first gen Galaxy Buds Pro we reviewed were launched for $199. It's likely the company will retain the same pricing after all.