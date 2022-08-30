Amazon's Android Days brings massive discounts to OnePlus 10 Series

If you're an Android fan or at least looking to upgrade your device this year, then Amazon's Android Days is just a perfect timing. The first ever two-day event sees Amazon and its partners like OnePlus bring one of the biggest deals in Android devices and accessories. Now, you can purchase OnePlus 9 at a discounted price of $350 while other mouth-watering deals like a free upgrade for OnePlus 10T 5G are also available.

TL;DR

Amazon and OnePlus bring huge savings on OnePlus devices during these two-day Android Days.

The OnePlus 9 Pro has a big $419 off, while the OnePlus 10T gets a free upgrade.

Both OnePlus Buds Z2 and Buds Pro are also cheaper.

Affiliate offer OnePlus 10T 5G Get a free upgrade when you pre-order the OnePlus 10T 5G during the Android Days from Amazon! To device database

OnePlus will offer those who pre-order the OnePlus 10T a free memory upgrade to 16 GB/256 GB for the same price as the base model of 8 GB/128 GB at $650, which is an instant $100 savings. The OnePlus 10T features the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor along with a 50MP triple camera array and ultra-fast 120W charging capabilities. It is also equipped with a premium 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

This year's more premium OnePlus 10 Pro is cheaper on two available storage configurations. The 8 GB/128 GB model is now priced for $720 which is down $80 from $800 while the 12 GB/256 GB option will set you back at $780 or $90 cheaper than before. OnePlus 10 Pro boasts Hasselblad optics along with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and 48MP main camera.

Affiliate offer OnePlus 10 Pro To device database

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro have the most savings. A massive $350 discount is offered for last year's OnePlus 9 that is powered by a reliable Snapdragon 888 processor. On the other hand, you can get the OnePlus 9 Pro for $650 before it gets discontinued. The main difference between the two is a slightly larger display and quad camera present on the latter.

Affiliate offer OnePlus 9 Big bucks savings for OnePlus 9 during the Amazon's Android Days! To device database

Aside from the low-priced OnePlus Nord N20 5G and Nord N200 5G, both pairs of OnePlus Buds wireless earbuds have surprisingly reduced pricing too. The more capable Buds Pro earbuds retail for $100 and the entry-level Buds Z2 in-ear headphones are priced at $60, which are $50 and $40 discounts, respectively.

Affiliate offer OnePlus Buds Pro To device database

Do you think OnePlus should extend these amazing deals? Talk to us in the comment section—we're listening.