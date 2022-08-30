Tech & Community
NextPit

Amazon's Android Days brings massive discounts to OnePlus 10 Series

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit OnePlus 10T vs 10 Pro
© NextPit

If you're an Android fan or at least looking to upgrade your device this year, then Amazon's Android Days is just a perfect timing. The first ever two-day event sees Amazon and its partners like OnePlus bring one of the biggest deals in Android devices and accessories. Now, you can purchase OnePlus 9 at a discounted price of $350 while other mouth-watering deals like a free upgrade for OnePlus 10T 5G are also available.

NextPit Logo white on transparent Background
NEXTPITTV

TL;DR

  • Amazon and OnePlus bring huge savings on OnePlus devices during these two-day Android Days.
  • The OnePlus 9 Pro has a big $419 off, while the OnePlus 10T gets a free upgrade.
  • Both OnePlus Buds Z2 and Buds Pro are also cheaper.

OnePlus will offer those who pre-order the OnePlus 10T a free memory upgrade to 16 GB/256 GB for the same price as the base model of 8 GB/128 GB at $650, which is an instant $100 savings. The OnePlus 10T features the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor along with a 50MP triple camera array and ultra-fast 120W charging capabilities. It is also equipped with a premium 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

This year's more premium OnePlus 10 Pro is cheaper on two available storage configurations. The 8 GB/128 GB model is now priced for $720 which is down $80 from $800 while the 12 GB/256 GB option will set you back at $780 or $90 cheaper than before. OnePlus 10 Pro boasts Hasselblad optics along with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and 48MP main camera.

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro have the most savings. A massive $350 discount is offered for last year's OnePlus 9 that is powered by a reliable Snapdragon 888 processor. On the other hand, you can get the OnePlus 9 Pro for $650 before it gets discontinued. The main difference between the two is a slightly larger display and quad camera present on the latter.

Aside from the low-priced OnePlus Nord N20 5G and Nord N200 5G, both pairs of OnePlus Buds wireless earbuds have surprisingly reduced pricing too. The more capable Buds Pro earbuds retail for $100 and the entry-level Buds Z2 in-ear headphones are priced at $60, which are $50 and $40 discounts, respectively.

Do you think OnePlus should extend these amazing deals? Talk to us in the comment section—we're listening.

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Liked this article? Share now!
Join the discussion

Latest articles

Recommended articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing