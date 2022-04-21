iPhone 14 & iPhone 16 to feature massive selfie camera upgrades

Earlier this week we talked about Apple dropping the mini model from their 2022 iPhone lineup . Today, another report has arrived claiming a big upgrade on the selfie camera of the iPhone 14 series which is seen for the first time after so many years.

iPhone 14 lineup could get an autofocus camera with a brighter lens.

Only the iPhone 14 Pro duo could get a 48MP main camera upgrade.

New reports of iPhone getting under-screen camera in 2024.

iPhone 14 could get a much better selfie camera

Ming-Chi Kuo is one of the industry's analysts with the best track record of predicting future Apple products and features on its devices. His latest info is that the entire iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineup will get autofocus-ready front-facing cameras along with a brighter f/1.9 aperture lens. If to happen, this will mark as a massive improvement to the FaceTime camera given the current iPhone 13 and older generations of iPhones have been stuck on a fixed focus f/2.2 lens for some time now.

A lower aperture value means a bigger lens and enables the sensor to catch more light, leading to better photo and video quality. Also the use of an autofocus hints towards a bigger sensor, as bigger sensors limit the focus depth and make fixed-focus lenses impossible. And yes, a bigger sensor of course again means capturing more light means better photos and videos.

While there are no details mentioned about the resolution of the new selfie camera, we may see some changes on the main cameras of the next iPhone generation. It is rumored that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models will have a bigger 48MP wide sensor.

The iPhone 14 may launch in four sizes – adding an iPhone 14 Max and dropping the mini. / © Weibo

2024 iPhone 16 could use under-display Face ID and camera

On a separate tweet, the analyst is also expecting a major design change for the 2024 iPhones. Although the iPhone 14 is expected to use a punch-hole display, we may be seeing a hidden array of Face ID sensors and front-facing camera under the iPhone 16's screen. Apple has also scrapped the plans of using under-screen Touch ID in their future devices, says Kuo.

Under-display sensors and cameras may already be common in Android smartphones during that time given we've already seen Xiaomi equipped their actual smartphones with a same technology like the Mi Mix 4. Or Samsung in the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Or Nubia in the Redmagic 7 Pro.

Which security feature do you prefer: Face ID or Touch ID? Let us know your answers in the comment section.