iPhone 12: Apple's launch of the new smartphone is coming up fast

After the Watch and iPad event, the big announcement from Apple is still to come. We should be days away from another launch.

Since the presentation of the new Apple Watch Series 6 and the iPad Air, things had become a bit quieter for the iPhone 12. This calm has now been broken, however, after Marc Allera, CEO of British network providers BT and EE, said in an internal presentation that "we are only a few days away from Apple's next big launch". The talk is of an iPhone with 5G. According to Allera, this is an important step for the new mobile phone standard.

As MacRumors further writes, Eddy Cue has also shown up in the same presentation. Cue, Apple's Senior Vice President of Internet Software and Services, praised EE for being the first mobile operator to offer a bundle of smartphones and several Apple services – Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and Apple TV+.

Apple's Eddy Cue was shown during the internal presentation. / © MacRumors

iPhone 12: Rumors of a launch on October 13th

It was already known that Apple would postpone the presentation of its new iPhone for a few weeks. The company itself confirmed corresponding rumors a few months ago. However, it is still unclear how long this delay will really be.

A new report from AppleInsider says that Apple is supposedly planning the show for Tuesday, October 13th. Pre-orders of the new iPhones are then to begin on Friday, October 16th. The source of the report said that they work for a mobile phone company in the Netherlands.

This year, we are expecting four models of the new iPhone. These are said to include an "iPhone 12 Mini" with a 5.4-inch display, the regular "iPhone 12" as well as an "iPhone 12 Pro" with 6.1-inch screens and a 6.7-inch flagship – the "iPhone 12 Pro Max". The Pro models are said to be equipped with a LiDAR scanner, which can also be found in the current iPad Pro. All models are said to be able to operate on the 5G network. However, the ultra-fast mmWave will only be supported by some models in a few selected countries.