How to buy the Google Pixel 6 (Pro)

Are you looking for the new Pixel 6 ? Well, so does everyone and it can be assumed that this device will be out of stock soon. So, here at NextPit we thought of showing you a couple of places where you can still order it.

The new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are upon us and they are promising to redefine the Android formula. They came with the brand new Android 12, powered by Google's very own Tensor chip alongside plenty of revolutionary AI and security features.

In a hurry?

Excited? So are we! With so many innovations we couldn't help it. My colleagues Camila Rinaldi and Antoine Engels have already shared their reviews and you can find them in the links bellow. The devices offer a whole new range of features at a very competitive price: With a starting price of $599 for the Pixel 6 and $899 for the Pixel 6 Pro, Google has managed to undercut the competition.

A bunch of new features! / © Google

This makes the devices extremely popular and with the previous, Pixel 5 being two years old, many users are already searching the market for a decent trade-in upgrade. As of the time of writing some of the colors, especially Stormy Black is hard to find.

Read our reviews:

Order Now:

If you want to get the device unlocked, the process is fairly easy. It may be worth it to get the device either with or without a plan from a retail store rather than a carrier, since the second charge a hefty extra for their services while their trade-ins are not as good as the ones BestBuy and amazon offer.

On Amazon you can find the device in all its configurations, including the cheapest, 128 GB version in three color combinations, which are honestly more than what you can find in the official Google store at this moment. The colours available are Stormy Black, Sorta Seafoam and Kinda Coral.

Are you looking for a case or other accessories for your Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro?

For the Pixel 6 Pro we have a bit more exciting color choices with Stormy Black, Sorta Sunny and Cloudy White, but unfortunately no 512 GB version in-sight as of the time of writing. You can currently find the Google Pixel 6 Pro at BestBuy but keep in mind that availability varies from color to color.

Carrier Plans:

If you want to buy your device directly from your carrier we have a few options from Verizon listed here as well since they are the cheapest. You may pay a few extra dollars for the convenience of having the carrier installing the sim and getting you a contract, but the ability to pay the device off in monthly instalments alongside your data can be worth the extra amount.

Our hearts belong to Kinda Coral / © Google

Getting a carrier plan activated through BestBuy offers a few choices like Sprint and Verizon. The Verizon deal is the best we could find, that sells the devices at the recommended price of $699.99 for the Pixel 6, and $899.99 for the Pixel 6 Pro in either 30 or 24 month plans.

Other carriers are also available through the above links if you select them from the menu, but keep in mind they may be a bit more expensive. AT&T for example sells the Pixel 6 Pro 128GB for $26.33/month in a whopping 36 month plan and a total of $947.90 which brings the price uncomfortably close to the $999.99 of the 256GB Verizon plan model.

What are the Pixels all about?

The new Pixel comes in two different configurations, the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, with two storage options each, a 256 GB and if you want to save $100, a 128 GB one. The Pixel 6 Pro also comes in a 512 GB variant if you're into that sort of thing. The rest of the features remain the same for each device tier.

Both Pixels have, among others, amazing A.I features for photography and general quality of life improvements, a Titan security chip as well as water and dust resistance.

The Pixel 6 features 8 GB of RAM, an 8 MP selfie shooter and a beautiful 6.4 inch OLED screen, that clocks up to 90Hz. It is powered by the new Google Tensor SoC and supports 5G connectivity. The protagonist in this package is undoubtably the main camera. In the elegant black stripe, users will find a powerful 50 MP with an aperture of f/1.85, OIS, and laser auto-focus. There's also a 12 MP ultra wide that with the help of A.I is expected to shoot unique, beautiful photos and videos.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro goes one step further with 12 GB of RAM, a 11.1 MP selfie shooter and a slightly larger screen at 6.7 inches of 120Hz OLED goodness. The main camera of the Pro is where Google decided to go all out. The main camera setup may be the similar as the Pixel 6, but it comes with the addition of a 48 MP telephoto lens for amazing close ups.

Again if you would like to know more make sure to read our reviews on the devices.

Industrial design at its finest/ © Google

Did you get the new Pixel 6? Let us know in the comments bellow.