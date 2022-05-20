Galaxy Z Flip 4: Bigger batteries, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ confirmed

Two major details on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 have been seemingly confirmed today. A document filing that was spotted shows that Samsung's next foldable Z Flip phone will feature a bigger battery than previously reported. Along with this significant upgrade comes the confirmation of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset .

TL;DR

Benchmark confirms Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset for Galaxy Z Flip 4.

A bigger 3700 mAh is expected on the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 could get a slightly wider cover display.

Samsung's choice of the Snapdragon 8G1+ chip for its foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 is already expected. It is only now that a benchmark of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has emerged courtesy of IceUniverse that further corroborates with the older allegations. If to happen, both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 will bring a notable boost in processing power compared to their predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 unofficial render. / © 91Mobiles / OnLeaks

Much better battery life for the Galaxy Z Flip 4

Not only the upcoming Qualcomm's flagship SoC is faster but it will also reduce power consumption. According to reports, the high-end chip will consume 30 percent less power while increasing the processor performance up to 10 percent compared to the 8 Gen 1. This could translate to a massive improvement in the device's battery life.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Save $400 when you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 4! To device database

Today, a document filing about the upcoming foldable's battery was found by MyFixGuide. The discovered document shows that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to feature a 3700 mAh total capacity from the combined dual-battery setup rather than 3400 mAh which was earlier reported. The new number provides an 11 percent increase from the Z Flip 3's 3300 mAh capacity.

Qualcomm has also just announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 today. And although the fourth generation foldables of Samsung will arrive later, this will hopefully alleviate some heating and battery issues that surfaced along with last year's SD 8G1.

What's more important to you: a larger battery or a more efficient processor? Let us know in the comment section.