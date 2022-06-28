iPhone 14 Pro: Always on display resembles iOS 16 Lock Screen

We already knew that Apple's iPhone 14 Pro should come with an Always on screen, and a new rumor coming from Mark Gurman has brought more details about the make up of this development. Thus, you should be able to add widgets just as one would do on the new lock screen of iOS 16 .

The iPhone 14 Pro will have an Always on screen with widgets just like the Apple Watch.

The iPhone 14 Pro should arrive chock-full of new features.

After the iPhone 13 that followed in the footsteps of the iPhone 12, Apple should get moving with its new iPhone 14 and especially the 14 Pro. The new flagship from Apple should bring a new screen without a notch, an improved battery, or a new camera.

While we told mentioned a few weeks back about the integration of the Always on display feature on the iPhone 14 Pro, a new rumor has just revealed details about this new Always on screen.

A customizable Always on screen with widgets

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, renowned journalist Mark Gurman revealed that the Always on screen of the iPhone 14 Pro should benefit from the new features found in the iOS 16 lock screen. Specifically, it would feature widgets as well as other elements.

iOS 16 allows you to add widgets on your lock screen. / © NextPit

Hence, you should be able to access information such as the time and date, weather, or even data about your fitness goals, without having to turn on the screen of your iPhone. The iPhone 14 Pro should also allow you to customize the Always on screen with widgets from your calendar or to-do list.

It will be interesting to see how Apple will implement the Always on display feature on its next iPhones. The Cupertino-based firm is known for taking its time before integrating new features, even if it means being behind Android smartphone manufacturers by some margin. As an example, we can mention the 120 Hz screen dubbed Pro Motion which was only recently introduced on the iPhone 13.

Are you looking forward to the arrival of the Always on display on the iPhone? Do you think Apple is taking too long to integrate an already popular feature?