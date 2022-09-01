Shockingly cheap: iPhone 14 may launch with a lower price tag

Ahead of Apple's iPhone event on September 7 , a new report has emerged that may surprise both pundits and fans. According to Trend Force, a prominent market research company, iPhone 14 may be launched with cheaper pricing over the iPhone 13. This contradicts the previous rumor of the Cupertino company hiking the entire lineup.

TL;DR

Apple's iPhone 14 may arrive at a cheaper price.

A firm believes the cheapest iPhone 14 model will retail for $749.

Both iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max may start with 256 GB storage.

Everyone will like a cheaper iPhone 14

The firm believes that vanilla iPhone 14 and new Plus model could be $50 cheaper compared to the first pricing details that were reported. Instead of following the iPhone 13's launch price of $799, the iPhone 14 could be positioned at $749 undercutting most of the competition such as the Galaxy S22 which was introduced with $800 price tag.

On the other hand, the upcoming iPhone 14 Max or Plus variant may retail for $849 down from the original price of $899. It's still uncertain if the new iPhone variant will be getting a Max or Plus badge. Regardless, it is said to feature a 6.7-inch display, dual camera setup, and notch design at the front.

iPhone 14 Pricing Prediction by TrendForce Model Starting Storage Price iPhone 14 128 GB $749 iPhone 14 Plus / Max 128 GB $849 iPhone 14 Pro 256 GB $1049 iPhone 14 Pro Max 256 GB $1149

Although Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models are highly likely to debut with new prices, the increase is said to be minimum. The move is said to put Apple in cautious pricing strategy considering the rising inflation experienced globally. The source also iterates that the base model for the two pro iPhones may eventually start with 256 GB on-board storage.

Apple is seen to throw in a new A16 chipset and 48MP main camera along with an upgraded ultra-wide snapper exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro (Pro Max). It is also anticipated that the two models will get new pill-shaped and hole cutout to accommodate the Face ID and front facing camera.

Will you consider buying an iPhone 14 based on this price? Let us hear your answers — we're listening.