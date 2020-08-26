Apple iPhone 12: everything we know about the upcoming smartphone

A lot of information about the new Apple flagship is already known. Now, more interesting details about the features of the iPhone 12 have been released, indicating an improved display and new camera features.

The options also show that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will apparently have the rumored LiDAR sensor. This could support the autofocus system and also help to recognize the environment.

The second screenshot of the prototype also shows some features of the camera. There is talk about a video recording in 4K with 120 and even 240 frames per second. Furthermore, there is the possibility to activate an "Enhanced Night Mode" and "Advanced Noise Reduction". Further details about the features are not available yet.

For some time now, the rumor mill has been buzzing about the iPhone 12 displays again, and some observers had already given up hope for this feature.

In the screenshots and the video published later, several settings can be seen that indicate the presence of a 120 Hz display. According to Prosser, Apple continues to test with prototypes that only have a 60 Hz display.

Such PVT variants, short for "Production Validation Test", are prototypes that are close to mass production. These are intended to help identify any problems before final production. The iPhone shown by Prosser is therefore not necessarily the final version.

In the past few hours the leakers, Jon Prosser, have been very busy. While Prosser had already pointed out a few days ago that we should not give up hope for a 120 Hz display, he has now received screenshots and video of a so-called PVT model of the iPhone 12 Pro Max from a source.

We expect at least two new iPhone models to be launched in September when the new iPhone 12 is launched. An Apple insider is said to have blabbed and passed on numerous details about the display and camera equipment to a leaker. According to the report, Apple fans will soon be able to enjoy a smooth 120 Hz display. But also the camera of the iPhone 12 (Pro) is said to have been significantly improved. On Twitter, PineLeaks posted "exclusive" information about the iPhone 12.

In the pictures and video of Prosser you can also see the exterior of the alleged iPhone 12 Pro Max. This now allows conclusions about the notch. According to Prosser, the notch is just as large as on the iPhone 11, but appears smaller in the video and photos, since the display of the shown Apple smartphone is a bit larger overall at 6.7 inches.

Images from EverythingApplePro show that there is now more space to display AM/PM information:

Actual iPhone 12 Pro Max (PVT) notch shot with 120Hz settings. Same notch size, slightly more room for 'AM/PM' badge because of 6.7-in screen, battery icon is a bit different. Thanks to @MaxWinebach pic.twitter.com/Hq7yBNnXUV — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) August 25, 2020

The Leaker has also published more precise details of the display and the (missing) power supply. The 6.7-inch display of the iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to have about 2.788x1.284 pixels with 458 ppi. The smartphone will also support fast charging, both wired and wireless. A 20 Watt adapter for this is said to be available separately.

Apple leaker EverythingApplePro provided some pictures on Twitter, and reported by MacRumors, in which alleged components of the iPhone 12 are visible. Specifically, various parts of the case. According to this, the chassis of the Apple smartphone is supposed to contain a number of magnets that could help to perfectly align the iPhone. It is assumed that they could either be related to the charging process or some way of attaching the device.

Magnets.. inside the iPhone 12's chassis pic.twitter.com/0eJ7HRZjpW — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) August 4, 2020

Apple's use of magnets is not new. The little helpers have been used for a long time to attach external keyboards and cases, for example in the iPad Pro. However, their use would be new for their smartphones. Some observers are already predicting problems that these iPhone magnets could have negative effects on cards with magnetic stripes, which are often carried around in the pocket next to the smartphone in the wallet.

iPhone 12: Magnets in case and sleeves

It is also speculated that Apple might use the magnets to perfectly align them on an official charging mat. After the iPhone manufacturer has canceled AirPower, there have been rumors that the company has resumed work on a wireless charging device.

The magnets are not visible in the iPhone chassis or in technical drawings, but according to the leaker they can also be found in the official cases of the iPhone 12:

Yup. Official iPhone 12 cases will also have this magnet system built in. Likely for perfect alignment with Apple's wireless chargers. pic.twitter.com/eDEQ474NIX — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) August 5, 2020

This also indicates that Apple is indeed working on such a solution – even if the exact purpose is unknown so far.

As in previous years, the iPhone 12 will be introduced in the fall. We expect a total of four new models in three dimensions: 5.4, 6.1, and 6.7 inches. Apple had recently confirmed that the smartphones would appear a little later than usual.

Apple officially announced just a few days ago that the iPhone 12 will be released a little later than usual. Now, further details about the possible further separation of deliveries next fall are breaking.

Currently, we are expecting a total of four models of the iPhone 12, with display sizes of the OLED screens ranging from 5.4 to 6.7 inches. These are expected to be released in October, but it is still unclear when exactly. The same applies to the actual iPhone event, which has traditionally been held in September for several years.

As MacRumors writes in reference to a report of Digitimes, the launch could be split up again this year. So the two models with a 6.1-inch display, let's call them iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, could be available in a first step. Only in the second wave, the small iPhone 12 with a 5.4-inch screen and the "iPhone 12 Pro Max" with the 6.7-inch display will be available.

As an indication of this division, suppliers are considered to have not delivered the necessary components for all models at the same time. While the first deliveries of the components – for the 6.1-inch iPhones – have begun recently, the remaining deliveries are scheduled to follow later in August. The peak delivery figures for these components are expected to be two to four weeks later than normal this year.

According to various reports, all iPhone 12 models will have 5G. As with the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, the cheaper models will only have two cameras on the back. Recently, there have been reports that Apple will not include EarPods or a charger with the next iPhone in order to reduce costs and at the same time to reduce possible electronic waste.

Apple chose to take a similar step in 2017 for the iPhone X and iPhone 8. The iPhone X was only shipped in early November, while the iPhone 8 already shipped in September. For the iPhone XR in 2018, deliveries also started a few weeks later; at that time it was the end of October.

T-Mobile Netherlands lists new iPhones

On the smartphone accessories website of T-Mobile.nl, four iPhone models have appeared. Accordingly, we expect the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max to arrive this year.

For a few days now, mobile phone cases have been available on the website of T-Mobile Netherlands that are supposed to fit the case dimensions of the new iPhone 12 series. It is strange that the online shop has not yet taken the alleged leak offline. On the other hand, this also suggests that the names could just be used as placeholders.

In the dropdown menu of the online shop, you can select accessories for the new iPhone 12. / © t-mobile.nl / Screenshot AndroidPIT

Product photos of the cases are "coming soon" according to the website, so we can't see any camera cut-outs or measurements. The cases from the manufacturer BeHello cost between €14.99 and €24.99 and are available for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max according to the shop page. We wanted to call customer service to ask a few questions. However, they were not available from Germany this morning.

How much truth is behind them?

It is common practice in the industry that shops and accessory manufacturers receive at least key design data before the official presentation of the products in order to prepare corresponding offers and, for example, produce protective covers that are available in time for the launch. The iPhone 11 also had some case leaks prior to its official launch, which confirmed the large cutout for the triple camera, among other things.

More and more information is circulating about the new iPhone 12. For example, the first beta testers of iOS 14 found a new setting in the display area that can limit the refresh rate to 60Hz. Therefore it can be assumed that Apple will equip the iPhone 12 Pro with a 120Hz display.

The four new iPhones are reported to have more than just new features and functions. According to analyst Ming Chi Kuo, Apple wants to do without a charger in the packaging of the new model for the sake of the environment. The cable-connected EarPods are also to be omitted. Apple is only giving you a charging cable. That would be bizarre because in contrast to the charger, you often have cables already at home. According to Kuo, Apple will offer a 20W power supply for the new iPhone series. However, this would have to be purchased separately. Anyone who is familiar with Apple's original accessories and pricing will know: this should drive the price of the iPhone 12 up enormously.

Last year, green was the latest craze in the iPhone range. In 2020, Apple wants to trigger hype again with navy blue. The Californian company will continue to rely on frosted glass.

Apple is working on dynamically switching between 120hz and 60hz depending on what you are doing/have open. 120hz is a huge battery drain, so it's needed. — Pine (@PineLeaks) May 10, 2020

The notch gets smaller

This rumor has already been picked up by several leakers and seems to have a very chance of being true. After three years, Apple has managed to make the notch smaller without having to give up the sensors for FaceID. This is made possible by moving the speaker between the frame and the display.

Apple improves the iPhone 12 camera

The LiDAR sensor in the new iPad Pro is expected to find its way into the flagship iPhones for 2020 and could also be used for improved portrait photography and object recognition in low light conditions. According to the leaks, the night mode, which was first introduced with the iPhone 11, has been improved and offers more than 30 seconds of exposure time in the new iPhone 12. Apple is probably also working on a 3x optical zoom for the telephoto camera. In addition, 30x digital zoom is also said to have been tested in the prototype tests.

Apple is lagging behind, but are they making it better?

Always interesting to see: on the net, tech fans argue about why Apple takes so much time to release technologies that have long been available from Android smartphone manufacturers. Many iPhone fans are of the opinion that Apple is taking its time with new technologies, and only launching them when they are perfect. How do you see it? With the introduction of the iPhone 12, can we look forward to the best 120 Hz display on the market?

China's economy was hit particularly hard by the coronavirus earlier this year. Many factories were closed, work was put on hold. Smartphone manufacturers, who produce on a large scale in China, also felt the effects. According to reports, tech company Apple not only had to expect delayed delivery times, but also had to close all Apple stores. While the economy in China is gradually picking up speed again, reports are circulating that Apple will not introduce the iPhone 12 this year. Too many suppliers are said to have fallen behind in the production of displays, camera modules or batteries.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple is now back on track. The news portal reports that Apple has been able to produce the first test devices in China. The Californian company was also able to send employees from the USA to China to check the production chains.

The fact that Apple's supply chain was interrupted can also be seen in products that have already been released, such as the iPad Pro 2020 or the new MacBook Air. Numerous buyers still complain about delayed deliveries via Twitter. These are due to the collapse of the Chinese economy in January, in the middle of the production of Apple's new products for spring 2020.

But even though the factories are now gradually starting up, Apple continues to struggle with factory closures, for example in Malaysia, where Apple's supplier Ibiden produces circuit boards for smartphones. If you don't know how dependent Apple and all other smartphone manufacturers are on their suppliers, take a look at Apple's list of suppliers. Here Apple only lists its top 200 suppliers.

Apple's new iPhone is supposed to be ready in time for the autumn keynote, as Bloomberg reports, although Apple's most important supplier, Foxconn from Taiwan, claims to be able to resume normal operation at the end of March at the earliest. Foxconn expressed optimism to the Japanese business magazine, Nikkei, claiming it had secured sufficient personnel for the "seasonal demand". The company generates about 40 percent of its annual turnover with the production of Apple products. It remains to be seen whether Apple will be able to deliver punctually in autumn despite all its dependency, and whether there will then be the usual interest in a new luxury mobile phone from Cupertino.

Although the Californians' current smartphone line-up with the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max came onto the market in September 2019, it still lacked 5G support. This is because Apple's previous and only supplier of mobile radio modems, Intel, could not supply a 5G modem. In the meantime, Intel's modem division has been transferred to Apple and in the long run, we expect Apple to develop its own 5G modem, but this will take some time. Until then, Apple appears to have recourse to its former supplier Qualcomm, with whom a long dispute has ended.

As the website PCmag reports, the boss of Qualcomm, Christiano Amon, spoke at the Snapdragon Tech Summit, where the manufacturer also released details on new processors and SoC, quite openly about the next iPhone... with 5G.

Obviously, the first iPhone with 5G will actually come with a modem from Qualcomm. However, the further setup (e.g. the antenna design) can probably not get the maximum out of the Qualcomm modem. The reason for this is that Apple absolutely wants to launch the iPhone on time, or "as fast as we can", says Amon.

The development cycle for new smartphones and their components is somewhat different for each manufacturer, but all of them usually need a few months in advance to integrate and harmonize third-party components into their smartphone design (the interior), not to mention the software integration.

Apparently, Apple's lead time is barely enough to integrate the Qualcomm modem into the next iPhone after the abrupt change of supplier. Remember, the deal with Qualcomm didn't happen until April.

The head of Qualcomm also said that the collaboration with Apple would be "multi-year" and not just "one or two" years. Qualcomm is heating up the rumour kitchen and his company is likely to benefit from a rising share price if Apple does not deny it.

In the end, however, we will have to wait and see whether Apple will be able to successfully present an iPhone with 5G next year and whether it will meet customers' expectations. Until then there will be many new 5G smartphones on Android and certainly also some cheap ones.

The first rumors about display sizes appeared earlier this year, suggesting that Apple would equip its iPhones with 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays by 2020. This information comes from the pen of the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is considered a very reliable source on the Apple scene. Kuo not only talks about display sizes, but also predicts that all three models will be based on OLED panels. Kuo did not mention whether the notch is still needed for the very complex FaceID camera technology.

Allegedly, however, a prototype of an iPhone that doesn't have a notch already exists. Based only on this very daring rumor, the first pictures from Twitter user @BenGeskin already circulated the possible new accommodation of the FaceID technology in a new, narrow display bezel.

Exclusive: One of the 2020 iPhone prototypes has 6.7-inch display with Face ID and TrueDepth camera system housed in the top bezel. pic.twitter.com/sAJE7J12ty — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) September 26, 2019

This is not an official document, but only the presumption of a designer. This info is to be enjoyed, but measured with quite a lot of caution.

Back to analyst Kuo. This week he gave a little preview of the design of the iPhone 12. According to Kuo, all three 2020 iPhones will have a redesigned metal frame. Instead of the rounded frame, the iPhone 12 should have a flat and angular metal frame. It should remind you more of the iPhone 4, which was presented in 2010 by Steve Jobs at the WWDC keynote.