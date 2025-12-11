Xiaomi is stepping up its Android 16 release effort through HyperOS 3.0. Older Xiaomi smartphone models are finally joining the wave. Could this be the company’s most ambitious Android update cycle yet?

Xiaomi has a wide range of Android device offerings, so it is not an easy feat to push major Android updates to the front row. We have seen some improvement in pacing with Android 16, following its skinned HyperOS 3 arriving on a few models between August and September, with the global release to follow in October. Now, the company has made a bigger stride before the year ends, with more phones, particularly older models, getting a taste of new Android software.

More Xiaomi Devices Get Android 16

In its home turf, Xiaomi has just rolled out HyperOS 3.0 to several smartphones. These include best-selling mid-rangers like the Redmi Note 13 Pro (Plus), Redmi Note 14 Pro (Plus), and Redmi Note 15 Pro (Plus). These were launched in 2023, 2024, and 2025, respectively, so it is quite surprising that the Redmi Note 15 Pro was not part of the first batch.

The release also covers the Xiaomi 13 series, including the 13 Pro and 13 Ultra (review). The first two debuted at the end of 2022, followed by the 13 Ultra several months later. So, what does this mean for phones sold outside China?

A Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G smartphone in lavender color on a wooden table. Image source: nextpit

It is quite patchy for the international variants. Some Redmi Note 14 Pro and Pro+ 4G/5G users reported receiving HyperOS 3.0 in November, but keep in mind this was a global ROM. This leaves regional ROMs, such as those specific to Europe or other countries, still uncertain. Even so, some models like Poco have experienced delays.

With things already picking up pace in China, this suggests that we could also see HyperOS 3.0 arrive for the above Xiaomi phone models in other countries afterward. However, there is still no specific date yet.

What Makes HyperOS 3.0 Worth the Wait?

HyperOS 3.0 is a more exciting update than HyperOS 2.0 as it introduces several UI changes. There is a more modern and cleaner interface seen in app icons and system text, extending to the home screen and quick settings. The lock screen also gets fresh styling and AI wallpapers. A more notable visual addition is the Hyperisland, which uses the notch to display live and dynamic widgets.

At the app level, we see a redesigned and smarter gallery. Sharing files and other cross-device features with iPhone and iPad are supported via Xiaomi Interconnectivity. Furthermore, there are improvements in security and privacy with on-device storage and cloud privacy computing. The update also includes a major AI upgrade with more features, including expanded Gemini integration.

Much of the difference also lies in speed, with the update bringing notable optimizations and new animations for a faster experience.

Are you waiting for HyperOS 3.0 on your device? What features are you looking forward to most? Tell us in the comments.