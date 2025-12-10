Switching between iPhone and Android has always been a headache, but the two major brands are quietly working on a fix. A new update could finally make phone transfers faster, smoother, and less frustrating than ever.

Although iPhone and Android have supported cross‑platform switching or transfer, the experience is not as fluid as when you move data within the same ecosystem. Occasional hiccups and friction are common, especially when transferring large amounts of data and media. The good news is that Apple and Google appear to be working on improvements, and this change could finally raise the experience to a new level.

Apple Lowers Its Walled Garden

Google has confirmed (via 9to5Google) that it is working on an enhanced transfer feature, though it has not provided further details. The European Commission also confirmed that the change is part of the new Digital Markets Act applied in the region, which has forced Apple and Google to open up their exclusive features, including this new switching feature.

At the same time, clues pointing to improved Apple‑to‑Google switching have been discovered in the latest Android Canary build, giving us an early glimpse. Screenshots from the Android Canary build shared by Android Authority show a new option added under the Pair with iPhone or iPad section in settings. Technically, this is located inside Google account settings under Backup & services.

The new addition is a Copy data option alongside Transfer eSIM. Tapping it reveals two fields to enter a session ID and password, which may be part of a developmental interface. What is clear is that this represents a new step required when initiating a transfer between an iPhone or iPad.

The Android Canary build shows the new switching/copy data feature between Android and iOS.

It also specifies that the Apple device must run on iOS 26 or later. How this will be implemented on iPhone or iPad remains to be seen.

Is Faster Android to iPhone Switching Coming?

This could also signal upgrades in other areas of switching. One possibility is faster data transfer, which has been a bottleneck in existing methods. We have already seen Google challenge Apple’s walled garden with its Quick Share feature supporting AirDrop, and this may hint at what to expect from upcoming switching features.

In addition, broader file format support may be introduced, covering accounts and messages in addition to media and select app data. The European Commission also stated that this will work wirelessly and cover third-party apps, passwords, and connectivity data.

The feature is still in development, so more changes are likely in future beta builds. Many of these points point to the Android 17 release, which could be announced in April or May next year.

What is your opinion on this switching feature? Have you been looking forward to it? We would love to hear your thoughts.