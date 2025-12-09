Is your Pixel 9 Pro showing a vertical line or flickering display? You may qualify for Google’s extended repair program. The company is covering these defects with free fixes for eligible models purchased brand new. Here’s how.

It’s not only Samsung and OnePlus that are known for their devices developing display problems over time. Google is another example. Reports from Pixel 9 Pro (review) users highlight issues ranging from green lines to flickering. Google has seemingly acknowledged that some batches were defective during manufacturing, and it is now offering relief to affected users through an extended repair initiative.

Free Display Fix for Pixel 9 Pro

In an updated support page, Google announced that the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are now included in its extended repair program. This means these devices will receive expanded support specifically covering the display issues Google has identified.

According to the company, a “limited number of Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL” units are affected by vertical lines running from top to bottom or display flickering. These are hardware‑related problems that cannot be fixed through software updates, so display replacements are required.

You can check your device’s eligibility in the Google Store’s repair section.

It remains unclear which of these variants or regions is most affected, or whether the issue is widespread globally.

The extended repair program began on December 8 and will cover Pixel 9 Pro models for three years from their original retail purchase date. Users can check Google’s website to see if their device qualifies for a screen replacement. More importantly, the service is free for qualified devices.

Google notes that other display damage, such as cracked screens, cover‑glass issues, or water intrusion impairment, is not covered under this program and may incur repair fees.

For eligible devices, Google will also provide a 90‑day warranty on repairs under the extended program. This applies if the same issue reappears or was not fully resolved.

Google to Replace Your Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Separately, Google is extending coverage for last year’s foldable Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This program applies for three years from the original retail purchase and covers a broader range of potential issues, not just display defects. It likely includes cases where the cover or main foldable screen stops functioning, blacks out, or shows vertical lines and flickering.

As with the Pixel 9 Pro, damages caused by cracks or water exposure may not be covered. However, Google notes that depending on the circumstances, such issues may fall under the Limited Warranty. In cases of a completely bricked device, Google promises to replace the entire foldable smartphone.

This initiative follows recent recalls and extended warranty coverage for earlier Pixel models, particularly those affected by battery problems, including overheating and fire or explosion risks.

Are you one of the Pixel users out there? How is your device holding up? Have you had any repairs so far? Share your experience with us.